AMA condemns the new CDC rules. Pharma $$ Fund’Sedition Caucus’; Australia Denies Djokovic
The American Medical Association (AMA) has called for new quarantine and quarantine guidance for the CDC. “Confusing” and “opposite effect” Together with AMA’s Doctor of Medicine Gerald Harmon, they suggested that they could increase the spread of the virus.
Is CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD responsible for some of the government agencies? Messaging failure?? ((((New York Times).
Mayo Clinic Dismissed about 1% of staff -Approximately 700 employees-Because of non-compliance with the COVID vaccination policy of the medical system. ((((NBC News).
The French Parliament has approved a vaccine pass to participate in public life, but President Emmanuel Macron has been accused of: The strategy is to “anger” the refusenik of the COVID vaccine.. ((((Reuters).
in the meantime, Italy mandates COVID vaccination Those over the age of 50 will be fined € 600 and those who do not comply will be fined € 600. ((((Parents).
As of Thursday 8am (Eastern Standard Time), Unofficial USCOVID toll There are 57,762,144 cases and 832,148 cases, which is an increase of 665,190 cases and 1,773 cases compared to this time one day ago.
The hospital Different types of COVID surge This time, the number of sick staff has increased and the demand for testing has increased significantly, but the need for ventilators has decreased. ((((AP).
Results of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Trial for children under 5 years old Scientists at one company say it could arrive in April. ((((Reuters).
Small research Raised more questions About the accuracy of rapid COVID testing in the early stages of infection. ((((STAT).
After condemning the attack on the Capitol on January 6 and stopping donations to lawmakers who voted against the election, pharmaceutical companies Campaign support resumed For the so-called “Sedition Caucus”. ((((Intense pharmaceuticals).
Another ex-GlaxoSmithKline scientist Conspiracy to admit guilt The US Department of Justice said it would steal trade secrets and benefit Chinese businesses.
The FDA has specified a recall of over 4,000 CardioSave balloon pumps due to liquid leaks As Class I Following 71 complaints and patient death.
The updated NIHCO VID guidelines New recommendations Pre-exposure prophylaxis with the monoclonal antibody cocktail tixagevimab / cilgavimab (Evusheld) and anticoagulant guidance for inpatients.
Singapore Definition of “complete vaccination” Include boosters.In the United States, the Biden administration claims No change However, the CDC encourages people to keep their shots “up-to-date.” ((((Hill).
California Expanded the mission of that indoor mask Until February to fight that Omicron surge. ((((NPR).
Novak Djokovic, a top-ranked male tennis player, has not been vaccinated after ensuring a medical exemption to play at the Australian Open. Refused to enter Because there is no “valid” exemption. ((((ESPN).
A potential celebrity has discovered a difficult way to catch flatulence as a company. May be bad for her health.. ((((New York post).
