Can Omicron accelerate the transition from a pandemic to endemic?





January 6, 2022-Record surge in COVID-19 19 nationwide – including 1 or more One Million New Infectious Diseases Reported on Monday – raises the question of whether more infectious Omicron variants accelerate the transition from pandemics to endemic disease. Also, is the number of people who test positives soaring? coronavirus Does that mean that the United States can ultimately achieve a meaningful level of “herd immunity”? Infectious disease specialists consider these possibilities. Endemic contingency? Whether the current surge means a predicted switch to the unique COVID-19, however, is “very difficult to predict,” said Dr. Michael Lin of MPH... “This is an open question. Will another highly contagious variant emerge?” He says. As a positive note, “At this point, more people vaccination Or it’s infected, “says Lynn, a hospital epidemiologist at Rush Medical College in Chicago. “It can be a seasonal change,” he says. The COVID-19 epidemic is “a realistic possibility, but unfortunately … it doesn’t always have the same predictable pattern as us. influenza“Eleftherios Vennakis, MD, Head of Lifespan Infectious Diseases, which operates hospitals and clinics throughout Rhode Island Hospital.” “There are many other viruses that don’t follow the same annual pattern,” he says. Questions include how long an individual’s immune response will last. Transition from Pandemic Endemic is “not a switch of light, and there are no indicators related to the meaning of endemic in COVID-19,” said Syra Madad, a health care science and infectious disease epidemiologist at Harvard University’s Center for International Affairs, Belfer Science. “”Instead, we should continue to focus on reducing infection rates and preventing hospitals from being overwhelmed, “she says. Hurry to herd immunity? “The simple answer is’yes’,” says Lin when asked if the surge in Omicron could bring the United States closer to herd immunity. “The whole twist in this story is that the virus is mutated enough to escape primary immune defenses, especially antibodies, so even highly vaccinated populations can see breakthrough infections.”

Milonakis was more skeptical Herd immunity.. “It’s very difficult to tackle the concept of herd immunity with a rapidly evolving virus,” he says. One reason is the number of unknown factors, says Mylonakis. He predicts that a clearer image will appear after Omicron’s surge is mitigated. Also, because so many people are infected with the Omicron variant, immune defense should peak. “The majority of the population is exposed and is expected to grow to some extent. Immunity“He says. Madad agreed. The surge in Omicron led to an increase in vaccination. It helps drive us towards herd immunity, coupled with the proliferation of new patients with innate immunity from infection. “Immune by vaccination is the safest option, and we have already been vaccinated with more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccines per day,” says Madad. Shorter and more intense surge? The experience of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom often heralds what is likely to happen in the United States. If it continues at Omicron, the peak should last about 4 weeks, says Mylonakis. In other words, the Omicron era can pass faster than the Delta. Also, some evidence is that antibodies produced by Omicron infection Delta variant – Reduces the risk of Delta reinfection over time. The current surge may also mean increased protection in the future. “When we see the other side of this Omicron wave, we have more immunity,” says Madad. “And increased immunity means stronger protection from the next new variant.”

