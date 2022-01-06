Health
Beaumont Hospital has 750 COVID patients and 430 workers infected with the virus
Dearborn, Michigan. – – Beaumont Health Healthcare reports that it is at a “limit” of over 750 COVID Patients currently in the hospital and more than 430 employees are showing symptoms.
Hospital system officials said 62% of COVID patients in eight hospitals were not vaccinated. Only 8% of patients receive booster shots.
Beaumont officials said community action is “more important than ever.”
According to one release, the epidemic of highly contagious Omicron variants has increased the number of COVID patients treated with Beaumont in the past week by 40%.
“Omicron variants are one of the most infectious viruses we’ve seen in our lives,” said Dr. Nick Gilpin, director of infection prevention and epidemiology at Beaumont Health. “It is more important than ever for the community to help control the spread of this disease. Our health care system is overwhelming.
“If you’ve ignored our plea for help before, it’s time to take action. We need your help to survive this fourth surge. Wear a mask. Get vaccinated. You will be boosted.
Selective procedure
This week, Beaumont’s leadership urged hospitals to strongly consider reducing selective surgery, outpatient imaging, and testing, according to the release.
“By limiting selective care, the healthcare system will be able to devote more staff to the care of patients in need of hospital care,” the release said. “This includes COVID patients, trauma, oncology, and acute medical problems.”
Visiting rules
With the rise in COVID positive rates, Beaumont recently adjusted its visit policy to protect patients, staff and visitors.
Patients with no COVID or COVID symptoms may have one support person or visitor daily, regardless of vaccination status. However, under the new guidelines, a person cannot be replaced by another person all day without prior approval.
According to Beaumont, this policy came into effect on December 31, including postpartum patients.
“Support from family and friends is important, but it’s also important to protect patients and healthcare professionals,” Gilpin said. “Our goal is to help everyone overcome this latest surge. Your compassion and understanding will greatly help us to achieve that. Thank you, staff. They are also struggling. They are doing their best to follow the steps to protect the health and safety of all patients. “
Patients in the emergency center can take one support person to the evaluation and treatment process. If the supporter cannot stay due to facility restrictions, he / she must return to the vehicle.
After the supporters joined the patient in their room, they had to stay in the room during the visit, officials said.
Vaccine efficacy
Gilpin said the COVID vaccine is particularly effective in preventing the disease from progressing to more serious or fatal consequences.
He emphasized that more people need to get booster shots, as only 8% of hospital patients received booster shots, officials said.
Reinforcement
The Pentagon medical team will spend another 30 days at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, officials said.
The original 30-day medical mission was scheduled to end on January 2, but has been extended due to continued spikes.
“They have done an amazing job with the amazing staff at Dearborn,” said Tom Lani, Chief Operating Officer of Dearborn. “We were able to open an additional bed in critical care center. Our patients and staff really benefit from the expertise that the DOD team has brought to our hospital for another month. I am fortunate to be able to work with Pentagon team members. “
Due to some staffing changes, the DOD team has 6 registered nurses assigned to the emergency center, 8 registered nurses assigned to the ICU, 2 respiratory therapists, and 2 advanced It consists of a medical care provider and a DOD reader.
According to Beaumont, this month the DOD team will have more presence at the Dearborn Emergency Center, which continues to experience large numbers of COVID and non-COVID patients.
How can i help
Beaumont officials have said that people in the community can help:
Get vaccinated.
It will be boosted.
Please wear a mask.
Practice social distance.
Limit meetings.
Stay home when you feel sick.
Talk to friends and family and encourage them to take action / get vaccinated / pay attention.
