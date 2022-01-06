More than 430 Beaumont Health employees are infected with COVID-19

More than 430 Beaumont Health employees are suffering from coronavirus symptoms, and this week, healthcare system leaders urge hospitals to strongly consider selective surgery, outpatient imaging, and reduced testing. Did.

In this way, the system includes hospital care, including patients with acute medical problems between this fourth surge of COVID-19, trauma, oncology, and the more contagious Omicron variant. More staff can be devoted to caring for patients in need, hospital officials said Thursday.

Dr. Jeffrey Fishgrund, Head of Clinical Services at Beaumont Health, said.

We asked all 5,000 physicians, nurse practitioners, and doctor assistants to postpone selective surgery, surgery, examinations, and diagnostic imaging that can be safely postponed.

“We have a duty to take care of COVID patients,” he said, but the medical system can also take care of those injured in a car accident, those suffering from a heart attack or other illness. You must be able to do it.

“We really asked the doctor to postpone all the steps that could be postponed if it was safe …. We are trying to take care of the community, but we are also trying to take care of the staff. … We know that 33,000 staff are working as hard as ever….

“We are really at the limit …. We are in the worst situation we have ever had. And … we are worried that it will get worse next week. So we act aggressively. I’m trying. I’m reducing what I don’t need to do today, but I still want to take care of my patients. “

Other Michigan hospitals are also struggling.

Spectrum Health said 766 of its 31,000 employees were virus-positive during the week from December 29 to Wednesday, said Chad Tuttle, Senior Vice President of Hospital and Acute Post-Surgery at Spectrum Health West Michigan. rice field.

Trinity Health Michigan, which has eight hospitals and 22,000 employees, reported that as of Wednesday, more than 900 healthcare workers were quarantined or quarantined after being infected or exposed to the virus.

The Henry Ford Health System also has 989 employees (almost 3% of its employees) in quarantine or quarantine for COVID-19 as of Thursday morning.

“Once we start to reach 3%, 4% and 5% of our employees, we have to make some decisions about our services,” Riney told FreePress. This means postponing surgery and increasing waiting time in the emergency department.

Beaumont Health treats more than 750 COVID-19 patients in eight hospitals, of which about 65% are unvaccinated. Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in the medical system increased by 40%, officials said.

Thirty-six children under the age of 18 are among COVID-19 patients, said Dr. Nick Gilpin, internal director of infection prevention and epidemiology of the health system.

In his briefing, Gilpin said, “We are currently dealing with a strong and widespread community of infections. Looking at the data from mathematical modeling and sequencing, the Omicron variants have built a truly strong foothold. You can see that in the Midwest.

“The last estimate I’ve seen from the CDC is that about 93% of all COVID cases we see contain omicrons.”

He said the virus was “very explosive” and “probably one of the most explosive viruses.” the Most — a modern-day infectious virus with a short incubation period. Each person with Omicron can spread the virus to 6 or 10 people, after which they can infect another 6 or 10 people. So you can understand how quickly the transmission can spiral. “

“Omicron variants are one of the most infectious viruses we’ve seen in our lives. It’s more important than ever to help communities contain the spread of the disease.” He said. “Our health care system is overwhelming. If you have previously ignored our plea for help, now is the time to take action. To overcome this fourth surge, you guys I need help. Please wear a mask. Get vaccinated. Please boost. “

On Wednesday, Michigan set a new pandemic record for COVID-19 cases per day, averaging 13,673 cases per day over the past two days. State data..

There were 4,297 adults and children hospitalized with confirmed cases of the virus throughout the state. Michigan then broke another pandemic record on Wednesday, with 107 children hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Gilpin also sought compassion, understanding, and kindness to the staff.

“They are also struggling. They are doing their best to follow the steps to protect the health and safety of all patients,” he said.

He said the vaccine is working to prevent COVID-19 from progressing to more serous or fatal consequences. But more people need to get booster shots.

Currently, 8% of patients at Beaumont Health Hospital are receiving booster shots.

Gilpin said: “Looking at ICUs and more severely ill patients, the proportion of patients vaccinated with COVID is low, which is about 20% to 25%, and we understand this variant of Omicron. Consistent with that, it is more contagious, but causes less serious illness overall, especially among vaccinated patients. “

A federal team of doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists continues to help workers care for their patients at the Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, one of four federal teams sent to Michigan.

The team was scheduled to leave Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn on January 2, but will provide another 30 days of support.

“They have done a tremendous amount of work with the amazing staff at Dearborn,” said Tom Lani, Dearborn’s Chief Operating Officer. “We were able to open an additional bed in critical care center. Our patients and staff really benefit from the expertise that the DOD team has brought to our hospital for another month. I am fortunate to be able to work with Pentagon team members. “

This month, the federal team will show more presence in emergency centers experiencing large numbers of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.

Beaumont Health also plans an ad titled “We are at the limit” in a local newspaper starting Sunday to highlight the need for community support and support to stop the spread of the virus. I am.

“For the healthcare system to continue to function, we need community support. We all need to work with important precautions to control this new stage of the pandemic,” said Beaumont Health. CEO John Foxx said.

Authorities encourage people to be vaccinated, encouraged, wear masks, reduce social distance, limit meetings, stay home if they feel unwell, and discuss with friends and family to get vaccinated. I hope to recommend it.

Spectrum Health follows the CDC and MDHHS recommendations and requires 5 days of quarantine followed by 5 days of wearing a mask that fits snugly around others. Spectrum Health appreciates the flexibility, dedication and generosity of our team members. Many of the team members volunteered to take additional shifts for their affected colleagues. We are also grateful for the generous support of the Pentagon medical team, which has been seamlessly integrated into the existing Spectrum Health medical team. We will also continue to pursue additional support through temporary staffing solutions, including the Locum.

Spectrum Health is currently operating with a red status in the command center. This means that the hospital and system have been disrupted and the surge plan has been activated. Beds are open to areas normally used for outpatient care and procedures. More surgery may be postponed, delayed, or moved. There is a shortage of clinical staff and team members may be relocated to areas of high need. Transfers from other hospital systems are limited to those requiring quaternary care and need to be coordinated through the system’s mission control. Patients may also have to wait extra time to see a doctor in the emergency department or other areas of spectrum health. Nevertheless, patients should not hesitate to seek emergency medical care if the situation requires it.

Contact Christina Hall: [email protected] Follow her on Twitter: @challreporter.

