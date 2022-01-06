A farm that filmed the disposal of the bodies of thousands of chickens that died from the outbreak of bird flu

Thousands chicken The biggest dead in British history bird influenza The outbreak was poured into an outdoor skip to dispose of in what is called an “absolutely horrifying sight.”

Critics Factory livestock Predicting disease It becomes more frequent and potentially mutates.

This occurs after a “very rare” case of bird flu Detected by humans In the UK, the general public was urged not to touch sick or dead birds.

Animal welfare activists said disposition is necessary, but involves leaving it potentially infected. bird In the field, there is a danger that the virus will spread to the surrounding area.

Filmed on a farm feeding a British supermarket three days before Christmas, a worker in full hazmat suit tilts a chicken wheelbarrow onto a mechanical loader and throws corpses into a skip. is showing.

An open-cage animal welfare organization that obtained the footage said dead and potentially infected birds were left outdoors while the workers were on their lunch break.

“When dust enters the outdoors, bird emissions and liquids can be seen on the machine. Bird viruses can be present in air samples up to 110 meters from an infected farm,” said OpenCages CEO. Says Conor Jackson.

A 2018 study Even after the birds were removed, traces of the bird virus were found in air samples 50-110 meters from the infected farm.

“Avian influenza was once a very rare disease. chickenBut today, outbreaks occur every year: this video helps explain why, “Jackson said.

“Cramming tens of thousands of chronically stressed animals into an indoor facility can create an ideal environment for illness.

“The more an animal suffers, the more stress it gets and the more it can’t cope with the immune system.”

Open Cages is calling on the government to stop factory livestock. It says that the disease spreads “like a wildfire” and creates the perfect conditions for mutation.

A 2020 report warned The author argued that the poultry industry could kill millions of people about the “catastrophic” danger of creating a new pandemic.

The authors warned of mutations that could transfer the virus to a human host through contact with “huge amounts” of biological material in poultry farming. The 1918 influenza pandemic, which killed 50 million people, was thought to be caused by birds.

“These images should be more shocking than we are,” Jackson added. “Across the UK, two million intelligent, sensitive and sensory individuals have been punished with similar numbers on spreadsheets. It’s an absolutely horrifying sight.

“Two million animals were gassed and killed. We treat it normally.

“It shouldn’t be normal. Bird flu was once a very rare disease.”

Bird-to-human transmission of bird flu (or bird flu) is very rare in the United Kingdom and is described as “low risk.”

According to the World Health Organization, the H5N1 strain of bird flu, which is believed to be prevalent among birds this winter, has killed 134 of the 239 infected so far. Jackson pointed out that this is more than 50 percent of human mortality.

“The bird flu virus needs to be mutated only once to infect workers or nearby residents, and then we have another pandemic in our hands,” he said.

“But this time it will be more devastating. Many virologists and disease experts say that intensive farming is most likely the cause of the next pandemic.”

