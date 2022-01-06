When to Call the Doctor of Your Child with COVID Symptoms





ST. Louis – With the increasing number of COVID cases, many children’s return to school has arrived this New Year. When you need to call a doctor, and some warning signs about home test details. Many pediatric COVID cases are mild enough to be treated at home, but some children are hospitalized. Dr. Kelly Ross, a pediatrician, is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Washington School of Medicine. She says there are some warning signs that parents can be aware of if their child isn’t improving, and explains that it’s time to see a doctor. Here are some of the signs she is telling you to note: If your child has breathing problems

Your child is always dehydrated

If your child has persistent pain or pressure in his chest

Any of these may mean that you need to contact your child’s pediatrician Recently, it has become difficult to undergo a COVID test. Many people lined up in long lines in the cold and sat at drive-through test sites for hours. This has led to a surge in demand for home testing. Recent self-tests can also be difficult to find and have at least one important drawback. Positive results controlled by medical professionals are reported to the CDC, but people do not need to report their self-examination. Ideally, you should report a positive test to your doctor in case the doctor needs to intervene in your treatment. The report also keeps a better record of the number of cases and helps to better understand how the vaccine is resistant to the virus. Here are some important details you should know before contacting your provider: Be sure to include the type of test you received (rapid, normal antigen, or PCR)

When you take the test

When the symptoms start

If you are willing to disclose it, your vaccination status

Which vaccine was given, when it was given, and whether it was boosted

Over-the-counter medications taken to treat symptoms

Names of people and places that were nearby before reaching the test results According to the CDC, if you are completely vaccinated and have recently been infected with a person with COVID, you should be tested 5 days after exposure unless you have symptoms. Then you can inspect it immediately. If you have not been vaccinated, it is advisable to immediately test for exposure. If negative, according to the CDC, test again 5-7 days after the last exposure, or immediately if symptoms appear.



