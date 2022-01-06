Manitoba reports that the number of deaths from COVID-19 has skyrocketed and the number of cases continues to skyrocket and is hospitalized.





Manitoba reported a surge in COVID-19-related deaths and hospitalizations on Thursday as the number of cases continued to skyrocket. According to the state’s online coronavirus dashboard, six more people died after the disease, two each in Interlake-Eastern, Southern, and Winnipeg health areas. This brings the number of COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba to 1,408. Meanwhile, the dashboard says there are an additional 11 people hospitalized for the disease, for a total of 263 people. Of these patients, 33 are in the intensive care unit — an increase of 3 from Wednesday. At midnight, it accounts for just over one-third of Manitoba’s 95 ICU patients, a spokeswoman for Shared Health, which oversees state health care delivery, said. Prior to the start of the pandemic, Manitoba’s paramedic program had baseline capabilities for 72 patients, a spokesman said. Manitoba also reported a record 2,548 cases of new confirmed illnesses on Thursday, of which 1,503 were in the healthy areas of Winnipeg, the dashboard said. There are 366 in the Prairie Mountain Health area, 277 in the Southern Health area, 245 in the Interlake-Eastern Health area and 157 in the Northern Health area. These numbers may represent only a small part of the infection, as highly contagious variants of the Omicron coronavirus have caused a surge in cases that overwhelm the state’s testing capacity. There was a backlog of about 6,800 swabs from a state test site that needed to be processed on Wednesday. This means that the daily number of cases does not most accurately reflect the effects of COVID-19 in the state, as many cases have not been reported. Dr. Jazz Atwar, Deputy Director of Public Health in Manitoba, said Wednesday that the actual number of cases in the state is likely to be eight to ten times higher than the number reported daily. With a previously predominant variant of Delta, he said the state was likely to miss four cases for each reported infection. The five-day positive test rate in Manitoba increased from 40.3% on Wednesday to 43.5% on Thursday. 6,162 tests have been completed. Manitoba also reported 773 COVID-19 cases related to schools across the state, the online school dashboard said in its first update in a week. According to the dashboard, of these cases, 562 are students and 211 are staff. Currently, an additional 40 schools report at least one case of the disease, for a total of 551 cases. Information about Facilities with ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks Available on the state’s website as well as a breakdown of Latest cases and hospitalization by vaccination status..

