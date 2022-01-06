Human case of bird flu confirmed in the United Kingdom

In the southwestern United Kingdom, rare cases of bird flu from birds to humans have been reported.
The person acquired the infection from the long-term handling of a large number of infected birds kept around the house. UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) said..
Bird flu is very rarely transmitted to humans, and the risk to the public is very low, emphasized by health protection groups.
H5N1 strain detected by regular monitoring
This case was detected after the Department of Animal and Plant Health identified an outbreak of the H5N1 strain of avian influenza in a herd of individuals during regular surveillance. All infected birds were killed.
The person in question was wiped by UKHSA staff according to preventive procedures, and laboratory analysis confirmed that the virus was of the “H5” type found in birds.
It has not yet been confirmed that the infected person is H5N1, but the World Health Organization has been notified based on the available evidence.
UKHSA said it was the first human case of this strain in the United Kingdom, but said there were cases elsewhere worldwide, adding that the individuals involved are now healthy and self-isolated.
It said that contact was tracked for everyone, including those who visited the facility, and there was no evidence of the spread of the infection to others.
Dr. Holly Shelton, Head of the Influenza Virus Group at the Pillbright Institute, said:
“People-to-human transmission of the H5N1 avian influenza virus is extremely rare, and the latest H5N1 avian influenza strain reported in the United Kingdom has the gene composition of this virus from person to person, which is efficient and effective. There is no indication that infection is possible. “
Professor Isabel Oliver, Chief Scientific Officer of UKHSA, commented: “”
Increased cases of bird flu
“Bird cases are on the rise in both commercial farms and backyard herds across the country,” said Christine Middlemiss, the UK’s chief veterinarian.
For a week until Christmas, she The UK is facing the largest outbreak of bird flu to date and warned that more than 60 cases have been confirmed since the beginning of November...
Wild birds that migrate from mainland Europe to the United Kingdom during the winter can carry the disease, which can lead to cases of poultry and other captive birds.
Last winter, between November and March Twenty-six cases of bird flu have been identified in UK-reared poultry and wild birds..
Human Bird Flu: Symptoms and Treatment
The main symptoms of human bird flu are:
Very hot, or feel hot or shivering
muscle pain
headache
Cough or shortness of breath
According to the NHS, the onset of symptoms can be very rapid. Pneumonia and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Listed in Complications..
Treatment with Antiviral agent May prevent complications and serious illness.
Mike Tildesley, a professor of infectious disease modeling at the University of Warwick, commented: Science Media Center: “This will obviously be big news, but importantly, human infections with H5N1 are very rare, less than 1000 worldwide since 2003, and most often directly with poultry. Occurs as a result of long-term contact.
“Although it can cause nasty infections to stakeholders, there is never evidence of persistent human-to-human transmission of H5N1. Therefore, at this time, this is a significant public health risk. I’m not thinking. “