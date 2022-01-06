Health
New research shows that air pollution contributes to the over-death of 1.8 million people in 2019
Unhealthy levels of air pollution in cities around the world will kill more than 1.8 million people and cause asthma in 2 million children in 2019, according to a new pair of studies published in The Lancet Planetary Health. It happened soon.
Researchers examined the level Analysis of mortality trends associated with particulate matter (PM2.5) contamination in more than 13,000 cities from 2000 to 2019 in modeling studies.
They say that 86% of people in cities around the world, or about 2.5 billion, live in areas beyond the World Health Organization’s guidance on the annual average of particulate matter in the air, where air pollution is safe. I found.
Researchers have found that the average population-weighted particulate matter concentration across urban areas is 35 micrograms per cubic meter in 2019, seven times the WHO guidelines. The study estimates that 61 out of 100,000 deaths in cities are due to particulate matter pollution in 2019.
Exposure to unhealthy levels of particulate matter contamination can increase the risk of premature death from conditions such as cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, lung cancer, and lower respiratory tract infections.
“Most of the world’s urban population still lives in unhealthy levels of PM2.5,” said Veronica Sutherland, a researcher and lead author of the study at George Washington University, in a statement.
“To avoid the significant public health burdens caused by air pollution, we need strategies to improve overall public health to reduce vulnerabilities as well as reduce emissions,” Sutherland said. Added.
In the second studyResearchers have investigated nitrogen dioxide, an air pollutant emitted primarily from automobiles, power plants and industrial manufacturing, in the same 13,000 cities. An estimated 1.85 million new cases of childhood asthma occurred in urban areas in 2019 due to NO2 pollution from vehicle emissions worldwide.
“Our results show that combustion-related air pollution has a significant impact on the health of children in cities around the world,” study co-author Susan Annenberg said in a statement. I am.
“Where there is an effective air quality management program, NO2 levels have been declining for decades, benefiting the respiratory health of children. Even with these improvements, current NO2 levels Has contributed significantly to the development of childhood asthma and emphasizes that mitigation of air pollution is an important element of a child’s public health strategy, “Anenberg added.
