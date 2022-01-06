“Flurona” is just a new buzzword, not a new strain of COVID-19

If there’s one thing that wasn’t missing during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s New term From Omicron to PCR, what the world had to learn.

The latest entry from Lexicon “Flurona” has arrived.

This term sounds like describing a new variant of coronavirus. But in reality, it’s just a buzzword used to explain that two different viruses, influenza and COVID-19, are positive at the same time.

Social media users quickly jumped into new words and added a humorous spin. One Facebook Position Influenza and COVID-19 declared, “I have a baby !! We have Fina dying.”

Other posts clouded the water by not explicitly showing that Fururona is not a single virus. One tweet It referred to the first case of Flurona in Los Angeles and called it the “combination of influenza and coronavirus”.

“Flurona” is just a buzzword, not a medical term

Both posts falsely suggest that Fururona is a new strain of coronavirus that integrates two separate viruses into one, and one of the posts jokingly mentions the disastrous consequences. However, the term Furrona states that it is “cuter than medically important.” Dr. Stuart Ray, Johns Hopkins Medical Infectious Diseases Expert and Professor of Medicine.

Both influenza and COVID-19 are infectious respiratory illnesses, and both symptoms include cough, runny nose, sore throat, fever, headache, and malaise. World Health Organization..

Infecting the two viruses at the same time does not appear to pose an additional risk to otherwise healthy people, Ray said. “There is no evidence that this particular combination is particularly serious or complex,” he said, but said the data were so far limited.

Dr. Jeffrey Shaman is a professor at Columbia University’s Merman School of Public Health, and his research group is studying the severity of symptoms in patients with multiple infections.he Told to NBC New York Combined with common respiratory viruses, “we generally did not find that they were particularly manifested with more serious symptoms.” “But you’ll have to look at the flu and the coronavirus,” he added.

As with COVID-19 alone, the caveat is that if you are infected with both influenza and COVID-19 at the same time, certain vulnerable populations are at increased risk of developing serious illness.With them Highest risk This includes the elderly and those with serious health problems such as heart and lung conditions, weakened immunity, obesity and diabetes.

The word “Furrona” is new, not a phenomenon

Coinfection, now called Furrona, has recently become Several Countries including the United States, Israel, Brazil, Philippines and Hungary. Influenza and COVID-19 infections were simultaneously detected in patients in early 2020, Ray said.

And while the phenomenon of coinfection isn’t new, “the cute term may be,” he said.

In 2020, social distance and stay-at-home orders drastically reduced influenza cases in many countries, including the United States. From September 2020 to May 2021, considered the influenza season, Cases confirmed in 1,899 labs Of influenza in the United States 200,000 A typical year case.

This flu season is becoming more normal, but due to the increasing number of cases, According to PBS..

Influenza and similar infections with COVID-19

With both the influenza and COVID-19 viruses prevalent, “the chances of a co-infection are quite high,” Ray said.

“These viruses are transmitted in much the same way, so those who are at one risk are at both risks.”

Both are transmitted via droplets and aerosols dispersed through activities such as coughing, sneezing, speaking and singing.

However, vaccination is available to protect against widespread and serious illnesses from both viruses — and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. advice They can be administered at the same time. Other measures to prevent infection are similar for both viruses, including maintaining proper physical distance from other viruses. Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated settings. Open doors and windows for ventilation. According to WHO, he is wearing a suitable mask.

Authorities advise that vaccination is the most important tool for protection from serious illness and death from both influenza and COVID-19.