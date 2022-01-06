Nasal swab tests are slow to pick up Omicron infections, studies suggest

COVID Test kits that use only nasal swabs are slow to pick up Omicron Scientists believe it is more of an infection than a swab in the throat.

According to new real-world studies, it may take an average of 3 days for people to test positive on a nasal basis Lateral flow Test after the first positive PCR result (LFT).

Experts say this is likely because the virus propagates faster in the throat than in the nose and is therefore easier to detect. Some LFTs only require a nasal swab, but all PCR tests take samples from both the nose and the back of the throat.

This US-based, yet-peer-reviewed study suggests that most Omicron cases were “several days” infectious before being detected by rapid home tests.

In this study, 30 people were tested during the outbreak of Omicron in five different workplaces across the country. Participants were fully vaccinated and were given both a throat-based PCR test and a nasal-based LFT during the course of the study.

“It turns out that a rapid antigen test will be done. [LFTs] Most people have fallen behind in their ability to detect Covid-19 during the early stages of infection with Omicron, “the author of the paper writes.

At the start of the study, 28 out of 30 people returned false-negative results via LFT, despite having significant viral load, and were ultimately positive.

After the first positive PCR result, it took, on average, 3 days to test positive by later flow test.

Studies show that in four cases, people infected others with the virus while testing negative for LFT.

“The policy implication is rapid antigen testing. [LFTs] Given the short time from infectious exposure and the low amount of infection sufficient for infection, routine workplace screening to prevent the asymptomatic spread of Omicron compared to previous variants It may not be what you want, “the author of the paper writes.

This study is based on two home tests (AbbottBinaxNOW and QuidelQuickVue) that are widely used in the United States. Neither is available in the UK.

I did not comment on whether the infection was overlooked because the lateral flow test was not very sensitive to Omicron, or because the throat-based test was good at detecting new varieties.

Analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has shown that LFT is just as effective in detecting omicrons as compared to other viruses. coronavirus variant.

However, this is based on clinical tests only and does not include information on how long it took to test positive for Omicron using nasal-based lateral flow compared to PCR. This is an issue currently being evaluated by UKHSA.

Increased evidence suggests that Omicron is more likely to infect and grow in the throat than in the lungs, explaining why it is faster to detect the virus here compared to the nose. There may be.

The author behind the US study states:[s]Transformed into an increase in sore throat symptoms and a decrease in taste and smell loss, it is better detected by saliva than a nasal swab. “

Billy Quilty, a researcher at the London School of Hypothesis and Tropical Medicine, said that the viral load appears to rise faster, so “you should at least wipe your throat when doing an LFT (with saliva). It can be released immediately when speaking (assuming the swabs in the throat are similar). “

Dr. Alexander Edwards, an associate professor of biomedical technology at the University of Reading, said the data in this study were “important and noteworthy,” but for “some reasons” to jump to a conclusion. I warned.

“There are many differences in the infection process between individuals. Even from the same individual, the amount of virus captured by a cotton swab can vary considerably. Also, different test products can have significant variability. The analysis sensitivity is also different (that is, it detects more or less viruses). “