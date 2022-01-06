Health
Nasal swab tests are slow to pick up Omicron infections, studies suggest
COVID Test kits that use only nasal swabs are slow to pick up Omicron Scientists believe it is more of an infection than a swab in the throat.
According to new real-world studies, it may take an average of 3 days for people to test positive on a nasal basis Lateral flow Test after the first positive PCR result (LFT).
Experts say this is likely because the virus propagates faster in the throat than in the nose and is therefore easier to detect. Some LFTs only require a nasal swab, but all PCR tests take samples from both the nose and the back of the throat.
This US-based, yet-peer-reviewed study suggests that most Omicron cases were “several days” infectious before being detected by rapid home tests.
In this study, 30 people were tested during the outbreak of Omicron in five different workplaces across the country. Participants were fully vaccinated and were given both a throat-based PCR test and a nasal-based LFT during the course of the study.
“It turns out that a rapid antigen test will be done. [LFTs] Most people have fallen behind in their ability to detect Covid-19 during the early stages of infection with Omicron, “the author of the paper writes.
At the start of the study, 28 out of 30 people returned false-negative results via LFT, despite having significant viral load, and were ultimately positive.
After the first positive PCR result, it took, on average, 3 days to test positive by later flow test.
Studies show that in four cases, people infected others with the virus while testing negative for LFT.
“The policy implication is rapid antigen testing. [LFTs] Given the short time from infectious exposure and the low amount of infection sufficient for infection, routine workplace screening to prevent the asymptomatic spread of Omicron compared to previous variants It may not be what you want, “the author of the paper writes.
This study is based on two home tests (AbbottBinaxNOW and QuidelQuickVue) that are widely used in the United States. Neither is available in the UK.
I did not comment on whether the infection was overlooked because the lateral flow test was not very sensitive to Omicron, or because the throat-based test was good at detecting new varieties.
Analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has shown that LFT is just as effective in detecting omicrons as compared to other viruses. coronavirus variant.
However, this is based on clinical tests only and does not include information on how long it took to test positive for Omicron using nasal-based lateral flow compared to PCR. This is an issue currently being evaluated by UKHSA.
Increased evidence suggests that Omicron is more likely to infect and grow in the throat than in the lungs, explaining why it is faster to detect the virus here compared to the nose. There may be.
The author behind the US study states:[s]Transformed into an increase in sore throat symptoms and a decrease in taste and smell loss, it is better detected by saliva than a nasal swab. “
Billy Quilty, a researcher at the London School of Hypothesis and Tropical Medicine, said that the viral load appears to rise faster, so “you should at least wipe your throat when doing an LFT (with saliva). It can be released immediately when speaking (assuming the swabs in the throat are similar). “
Dr. Alexander Edwards, an associate professor of biomedical technology at the University of Reading, said the data in this study were “important and noteworthy,” but for “some reasons” to jump to a conclusion. I warned.
“There are many differences in the infection process between individuals. Even from the same individual, the amount of virus captured by a cotton swab can vary considerably. Also, different test products can have significant variability. The analysis sensitivity is also different (that is, it detects more or less viruses). “
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/covid-lateral-flow-omicron-pcr-latest-b1987954.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]