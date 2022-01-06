COVID vaccine mRNA technology provides hope for the treatment of heart disease

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have shown that the combination of a highly successful technology for cancer with the COVID-19 vaccine can effectively treat the major causes of heart disease.

So far success has only been achieved in mice, but milestones give hope to millions of people whose myocardium is damaged by scar tissue.

There is no effective cure for this fibrosis that leads to heart disease, the leading cause of death in the United States, said Dr. Jonathan Epstein, a professor of cardiovascular research at the University of Pennsylvania. New work published in the journal Science on Thursday..

In his new study, Epstein reversed fibrosis by redesigning cells, as was done with the success of a blood cancer treatment called CAR-T. However, in this case, the treatment was done in the body, not in the laboratory dish.

The team used mRNA technology to perform the treatment. This was proven last year by hundreds of millions of people receiving the mRNA-based COVID vaccine.

“If it works (among people), it can have a really big impact,” Epstein said. “Almost all types of heart disease are associated with fibrosis.”

About 50% of heart failure is directly caused by this scar tissue. This prevents the heart from relaxing and pumping effectively. Fibrosis is also involved in the major causes of lung and kidney disease.

Developed in Penn by research co-author Carl June, a 10-year-old CAR-T approach to combat blood cancer removes patient immune cells from the body and genes to identify tumor cells. It will be modified. It is then reinserted so that it can destroy the cancer.

CAR-T, which stands for Chimeric Antigen Receptor T Cell, is very expensive because it is personalized for all patients. By working in the bodyThe new approach will enable treatment with the same general approach for everyone.

“It’s scalable now. It’s really exciting for me,” Epstein said.

He said that in fibrosis, almost every significant reduction improves someone’s quality of life, unlike cancer treatments where all the last cancer cells must be killed to prevent recurrence.

Although still a long way from helping people, this method shows the potential of mRNA technology far beyond the COVID vaccine.

“It’s really cool,” said Dr. Crystal Mackall, a cancer researcher at Stanford University. He is using CAR-T to treat cancer and was not involved in this study. “I think we all knew when the COVID vaccine became so successful that it could tolerate many people very well … our people, scientists, immediately said,” This is what else. What can I do? “

In the COVID vaccine, mRNA spurs cells to make the proteins normally found.On the surface of the coronavirus. That way, when the immune system sees the actual virus, it can recognize the protein and attack the virus before causing serious damage.

In new applications, mRNA trains cells to produce proteins found on the surface of fibrous cells, so immune cells destroy them.

In previous studies, engineered T cells were delivered in a way that allowed the immune system to attack other fibrous cells, including cells involved in wound healing, so that they could last for a long time. it was done. Researchers believe that this problem can be avoided by delivering the protein with mRNA that adheres for only a few days.

“The potential for potential problems is relatively small,” Epstein said.

This short-term durability is a great advantage, he and others said.

Dr. Stanley Rider, a professor and immunology expert at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, said: “This is a very good application of state-of-the-art synthetic biology.”

Still, unexpected problems can occur, and Penteam is far from safely treating people with fibrotic heart disease, Epstein said.

Second, they plan to test their approach on larger mammals, preferably within about two years, before moving on to people. They still have to figure out the most appropriate dose and how many treatments need to be given to be most effective, he said.

The research team has set up a company to support technological advances.

One advantage, according to Epstein, is that imaging technology will be able to “see” fibrotic tissue, allowing doctors to assess a patient’s illness and response to treatment. “There are tools that already exist to move this forward,” he said.

As with many major scientific advances, the ideas behind the new therapeutic approach began with a chance encounter in the elevator.

One of Epstein’s graduate students wondered aloud about the possibility of using CAR-T to treat heart fibrosis. A few days later, Epstein came across an elevator in June and asked the same question.

Epstein was led by a graduate student because he “has the energy to move back and forth between laboratories and is smart enough to study different disciplines.”

The team has been working together for several years when the study approached Drew Weissman, a scientist at the University of Pennsylvania, who underlies the mRNA vaccine, to propose providing treatment via mRNA.

“I just went into John’s office and said,’I can do this,'” Weissman said.

Weissman, of course, strongly believes in the mRNA technology that has already been tried with other vaccines to prevent influenza, shingles, respiratory syncytial virus, and cancer. New research shows that it has much wider potential, he said.

Fibrosis is part of many illnesses, not just heart disease. Duchenne muscular dystrophy, pulmonary fibrosis, scleroderma, and COVID lungs are all caused by hardening of living tissue, says Weissman, who is currently using mRNA as the basis for HIV vaccines. People are also experimenting with the use of mRNA to treat autoimmune disorders and provide gene therapy.

“The possibilities are really great,” Weissman said. “It’s the beginning of the RNA world.”

Please contact Karen Weintraub ([email protected]).

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY was partially made possible by grants from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.