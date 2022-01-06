COVID-19 girl dies in Wellington County, public health report

A girl in Wellington County died after a positive COVID-19 test, the Wellington-Duffelin-Guelph Public Health Service said.

The girl died on Monday. Public health did not give her age, but she said she was under 10 years old.

She was positive for the virus at the time of her death, but “there is no further information on the cause of death at this time,” the health unit said in a statement.

Dr. Nicola Mercer, a medical officer and chief executive officer of Wellington Duffelin Guelph Public Health, expressed his condolences to the girl’s family and said, “Sufficient words to comfort those who mourn this terrible loss. There is no such thing. “

“Since the pandemic began, more than 100 Wellington-Duffelin-Guelphs have died in COVID-19. Each person has caused serious and lasting losses to the structure of their loved ones and our community. “It was,” said Mercer. statement.

The health unit has reported 129 COVID-related deaths since March 2020.

Also on Thursday, Toronto Public Health Confirmed that a child under 4 years old died After a positive virus test.

Public health authorities nationwide Warn teens, children, and newborns The number of Canadians hospitalized for COVID-19 is increasing as Omicron infections continue to surge to unprecedented levels across the country.

Medical professionals still emphasize that COVID-19 remains a relatively mild illness for the majority of children.

In September 2021, a child under the age of 10 died in the Waterloo region after a positive COVID-19 test.

At the time, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, a medical officer in the Waterloo region, said the death of a child was “a rare but tragic situation, a catastrophic recollection of the serious nature of the virus.” Said.

Public health authorities in both the Waterloo region and Wellington-Duffelin-Guelph Vaccinations for children ages 5-11 are at a standstill And they want to contact their parents to let them know that they have many open promises for their first dose. Wellington-Duffelin-In Guelph, Children can go to any clinic operated by public health and take their first dose..