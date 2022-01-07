Number of adults with dementia over 150 m by 2050, survey results | Dementia

According to the first study of this kind, the number of adults with dementia worldwide will almost triple by 2050 to 153 million.

Experts described the data as shocking, and it is clear that dementia has shown “a major and rapidly growing threat to future health and social care systems” in all communities, countries and continents. Said.

Researchers in the United States said the dramatic increase from the estimated 57 million cases in 2019 was primarily due to population growth and aging. However, some risk factors for dementia – Obesity, smoking And hyperglycemia – they would also promote an increase, they said.

Improving access to education around the world is projected to reduce the prevalence of dementia worldwide by 6.2 million by 2050. However, this is counteracted by the expected propensity for obesity, hyperglycemia and smoking, and an additional 6.8 million cases of dementia are expected to occur.

The Global Disease Burden Study is the first study to provide predictive estimates for adults aged 40 and over in 195 countries around the world.The survey results are published at Lancet Public Health..

Cases of dementia are increasing in all countries, with the largest growth in North Africa and the Middle East (367%) and sub-Saharan Africa (357%) in the east. The countries predicted to record the largest rises in the world are Qatar (1,926%), United Arab Emirates (1,795%) and Bahrain (1,084%).

Studies suggest that the lowest estimated increases are in high-income Asia-Pacific (53%) and Western Europe (74%). Japan is expected to grow by 27%, the lowest in the world.

In the UK, the number of cases of dementia is projected to increase by 75%, from just over 907,000 in 2019 to about 1.6 million in 2050.

Hilary Evans, CEO of Alzheimer’s Disease Research UK, who was not involved in the study, said the numbers “revealed a shocking scale of dementia around the world.”

She states: Not only can dementia affect individuals, it can also devastate networks of the entire family, friends and loved ones. The tragic personal costs of dementia are closely linked to enormous economic and social implications, and proceedings to governments around the world to do more to protect current and future lives. Is strengthening. “

Dementia is already one of the leading causes of disability and dependence in the elderly worldwide, with estimated costs of over $ 10 trillion (£ 750 billion) in 2019.

Dementia mainly affects the elderly, but it is not an inevitable result of aging. The 2020 Lancet Committee should eliminate exposure to 12 known risk factors (low education, high blood pressure, hearing impairment, smoking, middle-aged obesity, depression, physical inactivity, diabetes, social). For example, it has been suggested that up to 40% of cases can be prevented or delayed: isolation, excessive alcohol consumption, head injury, air pollution.

Researchers behind the new research are looking at lifestyle factors such as education, diet, and exercise, along with research to discover new modifiable risk factors for effective disease-modifying treatments and reducing the burden of future diseases. Through more active preventive efforts to reduce the risk of dementia.

Lead Author, Emma Nichols, Institute for health The University of Washington Indicators and Ratings (IHME) said: “To have the greatest impact, we need to reduce our exposure to key risk factors in each country. In most cases, this is a better diet, more exercise, smoking cessation, and better education. It means expanding local, low-cost programs that support access. “

The authors acknowledged the lack of high-quality data in some parts of the world and the limited analysis limited by studies using different methodologies and definitions of dementia.