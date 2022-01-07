Health
Number of adults with dementia over 150 m by 2050, survey results | Dementia
According to the first study of this kind, the number of adults with dementia worldwide will almost triple by 2050 to 153 million.
Experts described the data as shocking, and it is clear that dementia has shown “a major and rapidly growing threat to future health and social care systems” in all communities, countries and continents. Said.
Researchers in the United States said the dramatic increase from the estimated 57 million cases in 2019 was primarily due to population growth and aging. However, some risk factors for dementia – Obesity, smoking And hyperglycemia – they would also promote an increase, they said.
Improving access to education around the world is projected to reduce the prevalence of dementia worldwide by 6.2 million by 2050. However, this is counteracted by the expected propensity for obesity, hyperglycemia and smoking, and an additional 6.8 million cases of dementia are expected to occur.
The Global Disease Burden Study is the first study to provide predictive estimates for adults aged 40 and over in 195 countries around the world.The survey results are published at Lancet Public Health..
Cases of dementia are increasing in all countries, with the largest growth in North Africa and the Middle East (367%) and sub-Saharan Africa (357%) in the east. The countries predicted to record the largest rises in the world are Qatar (1,926%), United Arab Emirates (1,795%) and Bahrain (1,084%).
Studies suggest that the lowest estimated increases are in high-income Asia-Pacific (53%) and Western Europe (74%). Japan is expected to grow by 27%, the lowest in the world.
In the UK, the number of cases of dementia is projected to increase by 75%, from just over 907,000 in 2019 to about 1.6 million in 2050.
Hilary Evans, CEO of Alzheimer’s Disease Research UK, who was not involved in the study, said the numbers “revealed a shocking scale of dementia around the world.”
She states: Not only can dementia affect individuals, it can also devastate networks of the entire family, friends and loved ones. The tragic personal costs of dementia are closely linked to enormous economic and social implications, and proceedings to governments around the world to do more to protect current and future lives. Is strengthening. “
Dementia is already one of the leading causes of disability and dependence in the elderly worldwide, with estimated costs of over $ 10 trillion (£ 750 billion) in 2019.
Dementia mainly affects the elderly, but it is not an inevitable result of aging. The 2020 Lancet Committee should eliminate exposure to 12 known risk factors (low education, high blood pressure, hearing impairment, smoking, middle-aged obesity, depression, physical inactivity, diabetes, social). For example, it has been suggested that up to 40% of cases can be prevented or delayed: isolation, excessive alcohol consumption, head injury, air pollution.
Researchers behind the new research are looking at lifestyle factors such as education, diet, and exercise, along with research to discover new modifiable risk factors for effective disease-modifying treatments and reducing the burden of future diseases. Through more active preventive efforts to reduce the risk of dementia.
Lead Author, Emma Nichols, Institute for health The University of Washington Indicators and Ratings (IHME) said: “To have the greatest impact, we need to reduce our exposure to key risk factors in each country. In most cases, this is a better diet, more exercise, smoking cessation, and better education. It means expanding local, low-cost programs that support access. “
The authors acknowledged the lack of high-quality data in some parts of the world and the limited analysis limited by studies using different methodologies and definitions of dementia.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/jan/06/number-adults-with-dementia-exceed-150-million-2050-study
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]