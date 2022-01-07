In the Milwaukee area, hospitalization of children increases as Omicron spreads

The recent rise of the Omicron variant has affected children across the country, and the impact is also felt in the Milwaukee region.

The rapid increase in positive COVID-19 cases in children has led to an increase in hospitalization. Also, some experts are worried about the impact of new variants on young children.

Children, Wisconsin Dr. Michael Guzzite, Chief Medical Officer, Wisconsin, said at a press conference Thursday that “the number of cases of COVID is increasing not only in Milwaukee Hospital but also in the primary care environment.”

Omicron is spreading faster than past variants, Because it is highly contagious.

Data from the State Health Services Department It was found that 1,537 children in Wisconsin under the age of 3 tested positive for COVID-19 during the week of December 26th. The number jumps to 1,658 for ages 4-8 and 1,842 for ages 9-13. 1,796 for 14 to 17 years old.

When Data from Children’s Wisconsin From December 29th to January 4th, it was revealed that an average of 20 children per day were hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, surpassing the previous peak of 15 children per day. rice field.

Increasing child hospitalization is also seen nationwide. Numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 showed that an average of 672 children were admitted to the hospital daily for the week leading up to January 2.

that is Maximum number Since the pandemic started.

“Fortunately, severe cases remain very rare. In general, we don’t see any children affected so seriously, but we also confirm that we are aware that some children are quite ill. I would like to do it, “says Gutzeit. Mentioned Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C).

MIS-C is a serious condition associated with COVID-19 that can cause inflammation of various parts of the body, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, and gastrointestinal organs. According to the CDC.

A spokesman for Children, Wisconsin, did not yet have data on the age and vaccination status of children admitted to the hospital.

Pediatric experts from Advocate Aurora Health, based in Wisconsin and Illinois, attended Thursday’s panel to discuss some of the effects of Omicron variants on children.

Dr. Frank Belmonte, Chief Medical Officer at Advocate Children’s Hospital, believes that Omicron variants also have different effects on young children, as children under the age of 5 often have upper respiratory problems. Said.

“During this surge, the proportion of children in need of higher levels of care has increased,” Belmonte said.

Dr. Nekaiya Jacobs, a pediatric emergency physician at Advocate Children’s Hospital, said more and more children are in need of closer care after being recently hospitalized for COVID-19.

“There is a continuing misconception that COVID is always mild in children and teens, or that children do not get sick, and many childhood patients suffer from severe complications related to: Either an infection or a post-COVID syndrome. ”

Dr. Kevin Dahlman, Medical Director of Aurora Children’s Health, takes the child to the emergency room or emergency room if the child has difficulty breathing, has difficulty breathing, or makes a loud noise while breathing. He said he should consider going.

But they should also feel comfortable calling a pediatrician to discuss possible symptoms of the child, Darman added.

Unvaccinated patients who test positive for COVID-19 also have “much more serious symptoms,” Darman said.

However, vaccines for children under the age of 5 have not yet been approved.

Nevertheless, on Monday, the Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine booster to include children aged 12 to 15 years.

CDC Said I needed more data To find out if Omicron infection causes more serious illness or death associated with other variants.

However, some health professionals are also concerned about how the pandemic affected children’s behavior and mental health.

Dr. Laura Yahr Nelson, who works as a pediatric psychiatrist at Aurora Children’s Health, said the effects of isolation and the disruption of children’s normal routines have had a major impact on children.

“Children really do their best when the world has predictability and connections,” said Yahr Nelson.

