Isn’t the Omicron variant so serious? And what are the symptoms? :shot

Switch captions Paul Ellis via Getty Images / AFP

Paul Ellis via Getty Images / AFP

When it was discovered, Omicron surprised scientists.

The variants looked very different from previous versions of the coronavirus — and it soon became apparent that these mutations gave Omicron the mysterious ability to evade our vaccine and spread very rapidly. became.

But if there was something to set Omicron, it took time to solve it sick Apart from that of its predecessor. And above all, does this variant cause a less severe illness than what happened before?

The United States has the highest number of infectious diseases ever, and the clinical picture is cohesive and we are beginning to confirm that other countries have discovered it. Typical cases of Omicron are not only slightly different, but also less likely to cause serious illness.

Case Western Reserve University Scientists Preliminary evidence The risk of being admitted to a hospital or intensive care unit during an Omicron surge in the United States is about half the risk observed during a delta surge. And this reflects that doctors across the country are currently meeting patients in person.

“This is a very different surge,” he says. Brendan Car, Chairman of Emergency Medicine at Mount Sinai Health System — The emergency room is as busy as ever, but many COVID-19 patients are not ill enough to be hospitalized.

However, like other variants of SARS-CoV-2, the absolute risk depends on many factors, including whether vaccinated and boosted, age, overall health, and financial status. ..

“For the elderly, even if it’s less, it’s still a nasty illness. [nasty] More than a delta variant, “says Dr. Pamela Davis, Case Western Reserve University Pulmonologist and Senior Author of New Studies. “Just because you happen to be infected during the Omicron era, you can’t get off Scott-free.”

“Omicron appears to be less severe than Delta, especially in vaccinated people, but it does not mean that it should be classified as” mild. ” ” Said Wednesday, Tedros Adhanom Gebreez, Director of the World Health Organization. “Like the previous variants, Omicron hospitalizes people and kills them.”

In fact, hospitalizations across the United States are currently over 126,000, with one or more of each of the four ICU beds filled with COVID-19 patients. Latest data From the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

What are the symptoms of getting sick with Omicron?

What those hospital numbers don’t tell us is what a typical case looks like.

As with previous variants, the vast majority of people infected with Omicron have a mixture of symptoms that resolve relatively quickly and do not require hospital care.

And doctors have found that many of these cases tend to look like normal upper respiratory tract infections. In other words, what you consider to be a common cold.

“It’s mainly that runny nose, sore throat, and stuffy nose,” he says. John Vankière, Deputy Director of the Emerging Virus Threat Center at LSU Shreveport. “The cough is mild [than previous variants]I have a cough and it seems that I have a little less fever. “

this is Early data from the UK Fever and cough are less common than the Omicron case there, indicating that the five major symptoms are runny nose, headache, malaise, sneezing, and sore throat.

With Omicron, symptoms appear faster when infected.Several the study The incubation period (the time it takes for symptoms to appear after exposure) was found to be about 3 days. In contrast, the delta took about 4 days and the original variant took more than 5 days.

Another difference that doctors are aware of is that odor and taste loss (which is considered a clear sign of COVID-19) is less common than Omicron infections. Also, few patients, including the elderly, have symptoms associated with lower respiratory tract problems such as shortness of breath, Vanchiere said.

At the same time, certain symptoms appear to be more common in Omicron than in Delta. Three things are attracting attention: nausea, night sweats, and back pain.

However, doctors and patients are very likely to pay more attention to these symptoms than previous variants, he said. Scott Roberts, Associate Professor of Infectious Diseases, Yale University School of Medicine.

“Many of these are not obvious changes and may be magnifying these symptoms under a microscope,” he says. “Omicron vs. Delta is actually more similar than different.”

And, like previous variants, Omicron cannot be defined as causing only a narrow group of symptoms. As in the early stages of the pandemic, many patients still have a combination of fever, gastrointestinal problems, pain and pain, brain fog, weakness, and rarely dyspnea, says Carr of Mount Sinai. ..

“Omicron can be presented in a myriad of different ways,” he says.

Also, the amount of vaccines and previous infections that are responsible for some of these early clinical impressions that Omicron is causing a milder set of symptoms is not yet clear, he says. Daniel GriffinHe is responsible for infectious diseases at ProHEALTH in New York and is an instructor at Columbia University.

“People who have been vaccinated in advance seem to have much milder symptoms overall,” he says.

This was true even before Omicron. People with breakthrough infections Tends to have less symptoms — And the milder — than those who have not been vaccinated.

So what is the risk of getting very sick if I get Omicron?

In the case of SARS-CoV-2, the major danger is that mild illness turns into a life-threatening illness. It can definitely happen in Omicron, but the risk seems to be lower than in Delta.

A study Published online on January 2, it provides some of the first compelling evidence from the United States that Omicrons are less likely to be admitted to the hospital compared to the Delta type. ..

Scientists at Case Western Reserve University have reported 500,000 SARS-CoV-2 infections nationwide, including 14,000 who may have been infected with Omicron from December 15 to 24, after the variant became predominant. We analyzed the health records of more than one person.

“At this time, we are still circulating the Delta in the community, but you are increasingly moving towards Omicron variants,” says Davis, who contributed to the study.

Next, researchers investigated whether there was a difference between those infected at the end of the delta wave and those infected at the early stages of the Omicron wave. “The difference was huge,” says the data scientist. Sakae XuHe leads the research and is also enrolled at Case Western Reserve University. “I didn’t have to do complicated statistics to see the difference.”

Xu and her colleagues found that early in the Omicron surge, the risk of having to go to the ER was reduced from about 15% to 5% (70% reduction) and the risk of hospitalization was reduced from 4 to 4. Did. % To 2% (or 50%).

If a person was admitted to the hospital, the risk of being admitted to the ICU and wearing a ventilator was also significantly reduced at the end of December compared to Delta patients. Specifically, the risk of hospitalization in the ICU has decreased from 0.8% to 0.4% (or about 50%), and the likelihood of wearing a ventilator has decreased from 0.4% to 0.1%.

This low risk of Omicron is consistent with what scientists have. Observed In South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Xu and her team estimate that in their study, about 60% of people were vaccinated. Therefore, while some of this low risk may be due to vaccination, the data suggest that overall, the risk of hospitalization with the Omicron variant is lower than that with the Delta variant.

In particular, Xu and her team are in all age groups, including children under the age of 5 who are not eligible for vaccination, and children aged 5 to 15 years who may have been vaccinated but have not been boosted. A similar reduction in risk was observed.

That consistency suggests that the reduction in severity is not only due to changes in vaccination status, but in part to something unique to Omicron itself, Xu said.

“That is, this is actually the difference between Omicron and Delta,” says Xu. However, this reduction in risk does not mean that Omicron will be mild to everyone. The possibility of hospitalization remains very important for people at high risk of severe illness, such as the elderly and those with underlying health problems. For example, if you are 65 years or older, the risk of being hospitalized for COVID-19 is still 5% for the Omicron variant. This means that 1 in 20 people infected in this age group will be hospitalized. (In contrast, in the original version of the virus, the percentage was one-tenth.)

“Risk is not zero,” says Xu’s colleague Davis about Omicron. “Many people are still going to be hospitalized in the ICU and some will still need a ventilator.”

That’s why everyone should be vaccinated and encouraged, she says. As with previous variants, vaccination will greatly protect you from the serious illnesses of Omicron. Research from the British Government, Release Last week, three vaccinations were found to reduce the risk of hospitalization with Omicron by about 80% compared to those who were not vaccinated at all.

If you were to go to the hospital, how bad would it be?

Early data show that Omicron is milder than Delta, but the number of infected people is so high that many hospitals are full.

And the doctor is finding key Differences between patients in ER or hospitalized: Many patients do not have difficulty breathing and do not cope with dangerously low oxygen levels.

These two conditions are “characteristics of the first illness and Delta, not so prominent in Omicron,” Kerr says.

In the past, it was basically thought that severe cases of COVID-19 caused catastrophic lung confusion, sometimes causing pneumonia and uncontrolled inflammation. However, the overt changes in the disease (severe lung infections appear to be less common) mean fewer people need oxygenation or intubation.

“They aren’t short of breath, and the lungs are really okay,” says Yale Roberts.These observations are also consistent with laboratory studies showing Omicron. Does not replicate in lung tissue Not only Delta.

Many hospitalized patients often have some underlying health condition or are older and more vulnerable to viral infections. “What we see is actually flipping these patients from end to end,” says Roberts. For example, Omicron infection can lead to complications of existing conditions such as diabetes and heart failure.

However, Roberts says that it is still very rare for vaccinated and boosted people to get a serious illness from Omicron. About 80% of patients at Yale New Haven Hospital are unvaccinated. And among the vaccinated people, almost all have not received booster shots.

The welcome news is that Omicron is lung-friendly, but ProHEALTH’s Griffin says it’s not for some of his patients. And among unvaccinated people, Omicron infection can feel like the same relentless illness to him, he says.

“If you have younger patients, vaccinated patients, or patients who have recently recovered from Delta, you are more likely to have a very mild illness due to Omicron,” says Griffin. “But it is difficult for a fresh person without existing immunity to confirm that the virus is milder.”