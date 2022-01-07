The proliferation of COVID vaccines for children in Western Australia sees GPs and pharmacists struggling for supplies

When the COVID vaccine was opened to young children, Carissa Garza jumped to book her 8-year-old child.

Key Point: Vaccinations for children aged 5-11 years in Western Australia will begin on Monday, January 10th.

Vaccinations for children aged 5-11 years in Western Australia will begin on Monday, January 10th. Schedules surged at GP and vaccination center

Schedules surged at GP and vaccination center Most pharmacies and many GPs are still waiting for inventory to be delivered

From the Western Australian border, which opened on February 5, to the long-awaited overseas trip to reunite with her family, she didn’t hesitate.

“Finally, it’s available here, so I’m really relieved,” she said.

“I am very fortunate that science is available and vaccines are available to protect children. I am very pleased that it is finally here.”

It was difficult to confirm the vaccine reservation.

After January 10th, reservations for the National Clinic began on December 24th, but Garza was unable to book at the nearest clinic until February.

She made an appointment in late January at another state clinic on the other side of the city. Just in time, the second dose took eight weeks before the two went to the United States.

“It was a tight squeeze to take two doses before we traveled,” she said.

“I don’t want her, us, or my family to be at risk.”

Andrew Burns and Carissa Garza, daughter Isabelle Barnes and dog Bruce. (((( ABC News: Claire Moody ).

As of January 5, more than 13,400 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have been booked with state-owned clinics for vaccination until February 3, and more with other providers such as GP. it was done.

At that time, Western Australia had nearly 209,000 children between the ages of 6 and 11, according to statistics from the Australian Bureau of Statistics in June 2020.

Some parents are still uncertain

Many people like Garza are rushing to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible, but some families are hesitant.

The two Ruth’s mothers, who asked not to use her real name, said that she and most of her friends did not take their children to COVID vaccination.

“All our children are vaccinated with all the other vaccines,” she said. “I am not a vaccinated person, regardless of shape or shape. I am a vaccinated person.

“But I don’t have all the information at this point … I don’t know how it will affect them as they enter puberty and as they grow up.”

Children between the ages of 5 and 11 will be vaccinated against COVID-19 from January 10th. (((( ABC News: Freya Michie ).

Garza said that not only are some friends nervous about getting their children vaccinated, but there are also US family members and friends whose children are already vaccinated.

“I understand it’s new, it’s a little unknown, the kids are still growing, growing, and changing,” she said.

“But I think it was tested, it proved.

“I think the risk of us not doing it, her getting sick, and her family and community getting sick is far more scary.”

GP promoting more vaccine supply

In a statement, WA Health split the federal allocation of pediatric vaccines into 60/40 between the GP and state clinics, which could administer 33,000 doses within the first week. He said he expected to be.

“Parents are encouraged to vaccinate their children at their GP,” a spokesman said.

The Park Medical Group’s GP states that it has received many calls about vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 years. (((( ABC News: Marcus Alborn ).

Various clinics spoken by ABC said that vaccine supplies were limited along the way. Many said they assigned 100 pediatric vaccines every two weeks, one named but did not book until the supplies were firmly in the fridge.

Not all healthcare providers are vaccinated with pediatric vaccines. Some parents are trying to book with a regular general practitioner, but they are patrolling many other health care providers to find one that can do it and has a supply.

Victoria Park GP Anthony Ng said there was very strong demand for vaccines aged 5-11 years and that 100 doses were not fully allocated.

“There is the first surge we are expecting before school begins,” he said.

“I’m not saying that demand will increase forever, but the first deployment will allow us to accommodate several times the amount given.”

Dr. Anthony Ng states that more vaccines need to be provided to accommodate the first rush after January 10. (((( ABC News: Marcus Alborn ).

The Park Medical Group, where Dr. Ng works, expects to receive pediatric doses by the weekend, and all quotas have skyrocketed.

The clinic hoped that the program could be expanded by demanding higher doses from the federal primary health network and vaccine operations center.

Children’s appointments “more complicated”

Dr. Ng said many families were looking for a GP for their child’s vaccine to administer jabs with a familiar face, provide easy access to families with multiple young children, and at the same time support parents. Said.

“Some of the attractions of the Community GP are useful factors, and parents may want to adjust their vaccines for multiple children,” he said.

RACGPWA Chair Ramya Raman said that children’s vaccination logistics, unlike adults, are reflected in practices around Perth and called for further funding to support practices through deployment.

Dr. Lamia Raman says vaccination of children is a more time-consuming process. (((( Supply: Royal Australian College of General Practitioners. ).

“One of the important things to keep in mind when vaccination of children is that it gets a little more complicated and takes longer,” Dr. Raman said.

“When they come with their parents, we need to make sure we have what we need to talk to them. There are concerns about needle phobia and we are doing it. We guarantee that your child will be comfortable for a while. “

Some clinics that have not yet vaccinated young children said staffing was a problem, especially during peak January holidays, as there were not enough nurses to administer the vaccine. rice field.

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to seek, up and down arrows for volume. clock Time: 3 minutes 6 seconds 3 m 6 s Western Australia is about to revive COVID-19. How does state reopening work?

Pharmacies still waiting for pediatric vaccines

Andrew Ngeow, president of the Australian WA branch pharmacy guild, said most of the state’s pharmacies are still waiting for Pfizer vaccines aged 5-11.

The dose for children is one-third the size approved for people over the age of 12.

Like some GPs, many pharmacies do not accept reservations until supplies arrive, urging parents and parents to check again next week.

“Therefore, so far, there has been no strong demand for vaccination appointments for children. This is expected to change as vaccines become available and approach new grades,” Ngeow said. I am.

Most Western Australian pharmacies do not accept vaccination appointments for children until supplies arrive. (((( ABC News: Keane Bourke ).

He also said that the broader COVID-19 vaccine supply chain collapsed during the Christmas and New Year periods, and vaccines were low or empty at a time when many pharmacies were looking for boosters.

“This couldn’t happen at worst, and people couldn’t get vaccinated,” he said.

The guild president said the pharmacy is expecting the next delivery at the earliest later this week, and many advised that it could be up to 10 days ahead.

“The pharmacy guild continues to advocate for the federal government to modify its current distribution mechanism to meet local demand,” he said.

Vaccine supply’sufficient for everything’

A WA Health spokesman said the state’s vaccine supply was “enough to make it accessible to all qualified patrons, with more deliveries scheduled this week.”

WA Health said it was capable of providing reservations to newly qualified children as well as responding to increasing demand for boosters, but reservations caused clinics to wait excessively. Helps to diversify demand to avoid.

With the expansion of qualifications, the outbreak of WA’s own Delta Air Lines, and the approaching opening of the border, there is a long line outside the vaccination center.

Reservations are already essential for children ages 5-11 and are highly recommended for people outside of that age group.

Federal COVID-19 Task Force Commander, Lieutenant John Frewen, Said there was a “too much” vaccine For all eligible Australians.

John Frewen states that the current challenge is not in the supply of vaccines, but in the distribution. (((( ABC News: Ian Cutmore ).

“The real challenge in this is distribution and ensuring that vaccines are delivered where they are in demand so that people can get through,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said the first shipment of 2 million pediatric Pfizers arrived in Australia on December 19, approved for use by the TGA test, and on its way to the primary care network and state clinics. I did.

“The first delivery to the primary care provider will be on 31st December and all other orders will be delivered on time for the program to start on 10th January,” said a spokesman. ..

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to seek, up and down arrows for volume. clock Time: 2 minutes 37 seconds 2 m 37 37 s What to do if you are sick and suspected of being infected with COVID but cannot be tested.