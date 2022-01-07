Studies suggest that women’s menstruation may slow down after coronavirus vaccination

The researchers examined the records of about 4,000 women who closely tracked their menstrual periods in real time, including about 2,400 who were vaccinated with the coronavirus and about 1,550 who were not. All were US residents between the ages of 18 and 45 and had recorded menstruation for at least 6 months.

For those who were vaccinated, the researchers examined the three cycles before and after the vaccine to look for changes and compared it to a similar 6-month period for unvaccinated females.

Overall, vaccination was associated with, on average, less than a day’s change in cycle length after both vaccinations compared to the pre-vaccination cycle. The unvaccinated group showed no significant changes over the 6 months.

Future studies using the database will look at other aspects of menstruation, such as whether menstruation was heavy or painful after vaccination.

The results of the new study are not equally applicable to all females. In fact, many of the changes in cycle length were caused by a small group of 380 vaccinated women who experienced changes in the cycle for at least two days, said Allison, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Oregon Health & Science University. Dr. Edelman said. And the lead author of the paper.

Some vaccinated females have an eight-day longer cycle than usual, which is considered clinically important, Dr. Edelman said.

“The length of the cycle was less than a day different at the population level, but for individuals, it can be a big problem, depending on what they depend on their point of view and menstruation,” she said. Told. “You may be expecting a pregnancy, you may be worried about your pregnancy, you may be wearing white trousers.”