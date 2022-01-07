Health
Studies suggest that women’s menstruation may slow down after coronavirus vaccination
Shortly after the coronavirus vaccine was launched about a year ago, women began reporting unstable menstrual cycles after receiving injections.
Some people said that their period was slow. Others have reported heavier or painful bleeding than usual. Some postmenopausal women who hadn’t had menstruation for years even said they had menstruation again.
A study published on Thursday was found The woman’s menstrual cycle Indeed, it changes after vaccination against the coronavirus. The authors reported that vaccinated females had a slightly longer post-vaccinated menstrual cycle than unvaccinated females.
However, on average, menstruation itself, which came almost a day later, was not prolonged, the effect was temporary, and the length of the cycle returned to normal within a month or two. For example, a person with a 28-day menstrual cycle that begins with 7 days of bleeding begins with a 7-day period, but the cycle lasts 29 days. The cycle ends at the beginning of the next period and returns to 28 days within 1-2 months.
The delay was more pronounced in women who received both vaccines during the same menstrual cycle. Researchers found that these women had menstruation two days later than usual.
This study by the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology is one of the first to support anecdotal reports from women that the menstrual cycle was turned off after vaccination, said Hutailer, chair of Yale’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Science. The doctor said the medical school.
“It proves that there is something real here,” said Dr. Taylor, who heard about the irregular cycle from his own patient.
At the same time, he added that the changes seen in the study seemed to be insignificant and temporary.
“I want to make sure that people are discouraged from those untrue myths about the effects of childbirth,” Dr. Taylor said. “One or two cycles when menstruation begins can be annoying, but it’s not medically harmful.”
He warns postmenopausal women who experience vaginal bleeding or spotting, whether post-vaccinated or not, that they may have a serious medical condition and need to be evaluated by a doctor. Had a message of.
One of the major drawbacks of this study, which focused on US residents, is that the samples are not nationally representative and cannot be generalized to the general public.
The data was provided by a company called Natural Cycles, which creates apps for childbirth. The user is more likely to be Caucasian and college-educated than the entire US population. They are also thinner than the average American female, weight can affect menstruation, and they do not use hormonal contraceptives.
Dr. Diana Bianchi, director of the National Institute for Child Health and Human Development, Eunice Kennedy Schreiber, said the findings should be encouraging for women of childbearing age. (The National Institutes of Health’s Laboratory for Women’s Health and NICHD supported research at Boston University, Harvard University School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins, and Michigan State University, as well as funding related research projects.)
“Their providers can say,’If you have extra days, it’s normal, it’s not a worry,'” said Dr. Bianchi.
The study was conducted by researchers at the Warren Alpert Medical School at Oregon Health & Science University and Brown University in collaboration with researchers in the Natural Cycle, where millions of women around the world are using the app.
Anonymized data from users who agreed to incorporate their information into the survey provided a mountain of evidence of how the female cycle changed during the pandemic.
The researchers examined the records of about 4,000 women who closely tracked their menstrual periods in real time, including about 2,400 who were vaccinated with the coronavirus and about 1,550 who were not. All were US residents between the ages of 18 and 45 and had recorded menstruation for at least 6 months.
For those who were vaccinated, the researchers examined the three cycles before and after the vaccine to look for changes and compared it to a similar 6-month period for unvaccinated females.
Coronavirus Pandemic: Important Things to Know
Overall, vaccination was associated with, on average, less than a day’s change in cycle length after both vaccinations compared to the pre-vaccination cycle. The unvaccinated group showed no significant changes over the 6 months.
Future studies using the database will look at other aspects of menstruation, such as whether menstruation was heavy or painful after vaccination.
The results of the new study are not equally applicable to all females. In fact, many of the changes in cycle length were caused by a small group of 380 vaccinated women who experienced changes in the cycle for at least two days, said Allison, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Oregon Health & Science University. Dr. Edelman said. And the lead author of the paper.
Some vaccinated females have an eight-day longer cycle than usual, which is considered clinically important, Dr. Edelman said.
“The length of the cycle was less than a day different at the population level, but for individuals, it can be a big problem, depending on what they depend on their point of view and menstruation,” she said. Told. “You may be expecting a pregnancy, you may be worried about your pregnancy, you may be wearing white trousers.”
It is not clear why the menstrual cycle is affected by vaccination, but most women with regular menstruation occasionally experience an abnormal cycle or delayed menstruation. Hormones secreted by the hypothalamus, pituitary gland, and ovaries regulate the menstrual cycle and can be affected by environmental factors, stressors, and changes in life.
(The changes observed in this study were not due to pandemic-related conditions, the authors said, because women in the unvaccinated group also lived in the pandemic.)
It is unclear if other vaccines affect menstruation. Vaccine and therapeutic clinical trials generally do not track menstrual data points unless researchers have specifically tested the treatment as a contraceptive or birth-promoting agent, or if they want to rule out pregnancy.
“We hope that this experience, like any other vital signs, encourages vaccine manufacturers and therapeutic drug clinical trials to ask questions about the menstrual cycle,” said Dr. Bianchi.
Information is as important as knowing that you may experience headaches and fever after vaccination, Dr. Edelman said.
“People who menstruate have to deal with menstruation for a week, sometimes more, every month,” said Dr. Edelman. “The sum of the hours over 40 years is effectively 10 years of menstruation.”
