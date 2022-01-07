COVID-19 Treatment: FDA Approved and Working

What’s the news: New cases of COVID-19 infection are on the rise in the United States and are at the highest level of a pandemic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the rapidly prevailing variant B.1.1.529 is more widely known as Omicron.

Agency recommended Vaccines and booster shots As the best preventive measure against severe illness, hospitalization and death. but, Health advisory Published by the CDC Health Alert Network, stating that there are treatments available to prevent and treat COVID-19 in specific risk populations such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, obesity, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and diabetes. I have.

However, it should also be noted that these drugs differ in efficacy, route of administration, risk profile, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval status, and availability.

This advisory is intended to help doctors and other clinicians understand what. Treatment available, Understand how and when to prescribe them, recognize contraindications, Prioritize their use When faced with supply constraints.

These treatments include monoclonal antibodies, antivirals, and pre-exposure prophylaxis products. The advisory details their effectiveness and also provides strategies for high-risk groups.

Important reason: the”Omicron Variant: What You Need to KnowAccording to the document, the CDC “expects that anyone infected with Omicron can spread the virus to others, even if they are vaccinated or asymptomatic.” ..

More than 832,000 people died of COVID-19 in the United States, with the first death from the Omicron mutation recorded in the Houston area on 20 December.

The CDC Health Recommendation states that the Omicron variant is not “neutralized” by the commonly prescribed monoclonal antibody-based COVID-19 treatments bumlanivimab, etesebimab, regibimab, or imdebimab.

Sotrovimab has been shown to be effective against all COVID-19 variants, including Omicron, but the supply of this monoclonal antibody drug is limited and it is recommended that “neutralization levels have decreased somewhat”. Says.

Related coverage What doctors want patients to know about the COVID-19 vaccine booster

FDA has issued an emergency use authorization Sotrovimab (PDF) Mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients aged 12 years or older and weighing 40 kilograms or more who are at high risk of developing severe illness. It is not permitted for patients who are already hospitalized with COVID-19 or who require oxygen for COVID-19.

In early studies, RemdesivirThe antiviral drug first used to treat Ebola may reduce the length of hospital stay for COVID-19 patients if given within 7 days of the onset of symptoms. The advisory cites a recent study published last month, “Early Remdesivir to Prevent Progression to Severe COVID-19 in Outpatients.” New England Journal of MedicineThe 3-day course of Remdesivir was found to have an 87% lower risk of hospitalization or death compared to placebo.

However, the advisory states that outpatient use of remdesivir requires the use of an intravenous infusion center with skilled staff.

Two oral antivirals, paxlovid (PDF) and Molnupiravir (PDF) is now available to outpatients with mild to moderate COVID-19 under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization. Both drugs are taken twice daily for 5 days. Compared to placebo, Paxlobid is 88% more effective against hospitalization and death than 33% of molnupiravir, but is in short supply. Treatment with these oral antivirals should begin within 5 days of the onset of symptoms in order to maintain the effectiveness of the product.

President Joe Biden announced this week that the US government has promised to purchase at least 20 million courses of Pax Rovid from Pfizer. However, given the existing shortages, the CDC Advisory recommends prioritizing treatment for high-risk populations.

Both carry risks. Paxlovid has the potential for serious interactions with ritonavir, which is used to treat HIV. Molnupiravir is not recommended for pregnant or lactating patients.

Related coverage Vaccination is the best chance to end a pandemic

Evusheld (PDF) is the only product that has received an FDA Emergency Use Authorization for pre-exposure prophylaxis with COVID-19. It contains two long-acting anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies intended for the “highest risk immunodeficiency patients” who are not expected to benefit from vaccination. It is not intended for treatment.

The advisory emphasizes the need for virus-specific diagnostic tests by focusing on two pairs of monoclonal antibody therapies. Bamlanivimab and etesebimab (PDF) and Kasiribimab and Imdebimab (PDF) Emergency permission for Delta Variant has been granted, but is considered ineffective against Omicron.

The advisory also recommends encouraging patients to maintain routine care appointments and adhere to treatment plans.

learn more: visit AMACOVID-19 Resource Center Up-to-date information on clinical information, guides and resources, and advocacy and medical ethics.