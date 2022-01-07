This is what experts see in children during the Omicron wave

In the last few weeks, COVID-19 cases in children have 64 percent..

However, most of the children in the hospital are being treated for other health conditions and are accidentally tested positive by regular COVID-19 testing.

Experts recommend vaccination of children if they are old enough and have a social distance from masking for children who are too young to be vaccinated. .. Due to the prevalence of Omicron variants, a record number of children have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in recent weeks. COVID-19 cases in children have increased recently 64 percent.. However, looking closely at the data, health officials have noticed that many of these children have not been hospitalized for COVID-19. Many hospitalized children are being treated for other health conditions, including conditions such as fractures and appendicitis, and are accidentally tested positive on regular COVID-19 tests. This may cause hospitals to overestimate the number of hospitalizations for pediatric COVID-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci , The director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases announced last week. Nevertheless, cases of coronavirus are increasing among children. Serious illness due to COVID-19 in children remains rare, even in Omicron, but the rapid and significant increase in cases surprises pediatricians, as more cases inevitably lead to more hospitalizations. “Several factors that may contribute include increased infectivity of the Omicron variant. More COVID tests are available and performed, including home tests. There are more people indoors because of the cool weather. ” Dr. Zachary HoiA pediatric infectious disease specialist in Nashville, Tennessee, told Healthline.

Dr. John McGuireHead of the Pediatric Emergency and Critical Care Department at Seattle Children’s Hospital, he states that the number of patients with the COVID-19 Special Isolation Unit is skyrocketing at his hospital. Still, the current wave does not seem to be as serious as the previous wave. “Our SIU numbers are in line with previous highs, and COVID patients make up a small percentage of all inpatients we see,” McGuire said. According to McGuire, many of the children who tested positive for COVID-19 in the hospital were hospitalized for other health problems rather than the disease. They happened to be positive during regular screening. According to McGuire, the severity of COVID-19 infection at Seattle Children’s Hospital appears to be lower than that seen with the Delta type. Currently, the majority of COVID-19 cases are believed to be due to Omicron. Omicrons are thought to cause milder illnesses than previous variants such as Delta.Still, it says it is more contagious and therefore infects more people. Dr. Magnadias, Pediatric hospitalist in Yale Medicine. A smaller percentage of children infected with Omicron may eventually be hospitalized, but the vast amount of cases has resulted in more children being hospitalized. “Because there are more children who are infected now, we are less likely to be hospitalized, but we are seeing more inpatients with illness,” says Diaz. The Philadelphia Children’s Hospital has seen a significant increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients. “Our COVID hospitalization includes both patients who are positive for COVID infection and those who are hospitalized for another reason and happen to be infected with COVID,” he said. Sara Townsend, Infection Prevention and Management Manager, Philadelphia Children’s Hospital. The recent increase in pediatric hospitalizations in CHOP exceeds what they normally see during this period.

According to Diaz, many children hospitalized with COVID-19 experience croup-like symptoms, bronchiolitis, and dehydration. “For hospitalized patients, some patients only need an IV drip because of dehydration,” said Diaz, which is common in babies. Other children with COVID-19 have respiratory problems and require oxygen, steroids, or antiviral remdecibyl. “Most people are doing very well and will be home in a few days. Unfortunately, some go to the ICU. But so far we have been lucky that no one has died. It has a good protocol and children are resilient, “Dias said.

The general message is that most children get sick with COVID-19 and can recover quickly, Diaz said. Most children remain asymptomatic or develop only mild symptoms, and hospitalized children work well. According to Hoy, younger children generally tend to work better. “Children under the age of 5 have fewer complications from COVID and are less likely to be hospitalized than older or teenagers,” Hoy said. Still, a small proportion of children who develop COVID-19 develop dyspnea and dehydration. “It’s not just a cold,” Diaz said. Due to the large number of cases currently, Dias recommends that families follow safety protocols that help limit the spread of COVID-19. McGuire advised that masks should be worn in crowded environments to minimize exposure to high-risk environments and to be tested for symptomatic children. If your child is sick even if you have a cold, do not send your child to school or day care as the virus can spread further. Pediatric infectious disease specialists also strongly encourage parents to vaccinate eligible children. Only 22 percent of children between the ages of 5 and 11 are vaccinated. “Vaccinated children were rarely hospitalized with COVID-19. Vaccination is highly protective against severe COVID-19 infections in all age groups, including children. It seems like this and is highly recommended for eligible age groups, “says McGuire.