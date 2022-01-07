The COVID-19 vaccine never complicates childbirth, CDC says





Data collected from more than 46,000 pregnant women show that COVID-19 vaccination does not cause an increased risk of preterm birth or low birth weight infants.

One of the groups that has proven hesitant about vaccines is 41.5% Inoculate twice with mRNA COVID-19 vaccine 24.7% According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it has received a single dose as of January 1, 2022. The CDC is trying to improve vaccination rates for pregnant women. In October 2021, the agency Emergency health advisory To medical professionals to do more to encourage pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine. For the idea of ​​reassuring pregnant women, this week’s CDC helped report that vaccination was not correlated with preterm birth or low birth weight infants. The condition from receiving vaccination. The COVID-19 vaccine is recommended to prevent severe maternal and childbirth infections during pregnancy. Pregnant women are at increased risk of severe or fatal COVID-19 infection and are more likely to require ICU admission, invasive ventilation, and mechanical oxygen saturation than non-pregnant women. .. Previous studies of maternal COVID-19 vaccination and childbirth outcomes have been hampered by small sample sizes or the absence of unvaccinated controls. A CDC-sponsored study evaluated the risk of preterm birth and low birth weight infants (SGA) after vaccination of mothers with COVID-19. Retrospective cohort study published in CDC Weekly morbidity and mortality reports ((((MMWR), Eight Vaccine Safety Data Sheets (VSD) Data from health agencies were used. “Preterm birth” was defined as less than 37 weeks gestation and “SGA at birth” was defined as birth weight less than the 10th percentile of gestational age. This study included 46,079 pregnant women who gave birth, of which 10064 (21.8%) were pregnant and had one or more COVID-during between December 15, 2020 and July 22, 2021. 19 I was vaccinated. Almost all females (98.3%) were vaccinated in late or late pregnancy. Up to 96% of vaccinated mothers received the mRNA Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. Researchers have found that COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy is not associated with preterm birth (adjusted hazard ratio). [aHR] = 0.91; 95% CI = 0.82–1.01). Vaccination during pregnancy was also not associated with SGA at birth (aHR = 0.95; 95% CI = 0.87–1.03). There is no increased risk, especially when stratified by the type of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, or vaccination with a second or third trimester, compared to the risk of a cohort during pregnancy without vaccination. was. The CDC reaffirmed the recommendation that pregnant women, recently pregnant and / or lactating women, or those who are about to become pregnant, should all receive complete COVID-19 vaccine therapy. This article first appeared Contagion®..

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.infectioncontroltoday.com/view/covid-19-vaccine-does-not-in-any-way-complicate-birth-says-cdc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos