Utah’s hospitals are overwhelmed and lacking treatment due to the surge in Omicron

The state broke another record on Thursday, driving nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases to be severely contagious. Omicron variant, Utahns was warned that one in 100 patients would be sufficient because the hospital was overwhelmed and the treatment of the virus was very limited.

“Unfortunately, we are in a really miserable position for the New Year when it comes to COVID-19,” said Dr. Michel Hoffman, deputy director of the Utah Department of Health, at a press conference at a virtual press conference. .. Record number of cases on Wednesday It broke in 8,913 new cases reported Thursday.

“There are 530 more hospitalized people than yesterday. There are more people in the ICU than yesterday. 188,” Hoffman said, and another 13 lives in the state, including children, are COVID-19. Lost.Now there are three Utah youth A person who died of a virus.

She said the situation would only get worse, citing a model from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which estimated that Utah would face 12,600 to 38,800 new COVID-19 cases per day by the end of January.

Omicron is considered milder, but a huge number of cases have already put the state’s health system in crisis.

both Testing facility As the first variant of Omicron identified around Thanksgiving in South Africa, hospitals (many dealing with staff infected with COVID-19) are “bursting at the seams,” Hoffman said. To this week, most cases reported in one day were slightly above 4,700 in late December 2020.

Dr. Brandon Webb, Physician for Intermountain Healthcare Infectious Diseases, said Utah “has entered a real crisis phase.” Webb said the amount of COVID-19 treatments available, including monoclonal antibodies and antivirals, is “very limited.”

Only one of the three types Monoclonal antibody therapy He said the state has only received hundreds of courses of treatment with recently approved pills, but works to combat Omicron.

He said only about one out of 100 new cases a day could be treated. Of those with medical vulnerabilities that are targeted for treatment aimed at reducing the severity of the virus, only 1 in 10 can be expected to receive them.

“We live in an all-you-can-eat society where shortage is a very heterogeneous concept. This has created a very difficult situation. We are at the highest risk and most in immunodeficiency. We follow the risk criteria of standard treatment to focus and prioritize the treatments available to vulnerable patients, “said Webb.

He said Utah hospitals are “in the range of various emergency medical care” explaining how medical care is distributed in an emergency. Crisis criteria When it comes to providing outpatient treatment to COVID-19 patients.

The University of Utah’s Chief Nursing Officer, Nurse Tracy Nixon, said hospitals in the United States were understaffed before Omicron began to sick hundreds of employees, forcing them to reduce beds and postpone surgery. Said it was done.

Patients arriving by ambulance on Wednesday night had to be rejected because the emergency department was flooded with people seeking help, Nixon said. As the surge progressed, she said more beds could become unavailable due to lack of staff.

“You can step into this New Year, face a dramatic increase in the number of COVIDs, return to this place and see yourself, and in many ways than when it started two years ago. It’s very difficult to be in a bad position, with our team, “Nixon said.

What Utahns can do to fight Omicron

Not missing are the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots. Vaccine boosters are specifically considered to prevent hospitalization and death from Omicron, but only about one-third of fully vaccinated Utain receive boosters.

Vaccines are widely available on all Utahn 5 and above, and booster shots are currently allowed for ages 12 and up. Despite the impact of COVID-19’s “explosive growth” in Utah on available care, Hoffman said, “We cannot overwhelm our vaccination system.”

Dr. Allen Jarrett, Chief Medical Officer of Steward Healthcare, said he is still learning a lot about Omicron, including whether hospitalization and mortality will increase as a result of the new variant.

“I don’t know yet. I’m concerned. This is a dire time,” Jarrett said.

But he said Utahns wasn’t helpless. In addition to taking all shots, wearing a mask “significantly reduces the spread of coronaviruses, including Omicron,” not only catches the virus, but also protects it from infecting others. increase. Symptoms.

Jarrett also said the crowd should be avoided in the coming weeks, but if Utan chooses to attend the rally, a mask is a must. Testing is also important, according to Jarrett. The positive result is that it may be the product needed to stay away from others and quarantine under the new “less burdensome” CDC guidelines.

Governor Spencercox urged Utahns to protect himself from Omicron. peak..

“Recent COVID-19 cases and deaths are reminiscent of how contagious this Omicron variant is. Like all other states, record numbers for the coming weeks. We have tools to defeat this, but it only works if people use them, “the governor tweeted.

Summit County imposes Maskman dating

Greg Bell, chairman and chief executive officer of the Utah Hospital Association, said at a virtual press conference that the organization’s position on what the government needs to do about Omicron is “this is personal at the moment. It’s a problem. ”

Former state legislator and deputy governor Bell said it was up to Utans to “make wise decisions” about maintaining security during the surge.Utah Parliamentarian Ended state-wide Maskman date Last spring, it made it difficult for local governments to impose mitigation measures.

However, due to the surge in incidents, Summit County officials need to wear a face cover indoors or while in line from midnight to 5 pm Thursday, February, regardless of vaccination status. Announced a new Maskman Date for residents and visitors, including. .. twenty one.

Although the county government has been given the ability to overturn Mask’s obligations — Located in Salt Lake County — Derek Sidway, a spokesman for the Summit County Health Department, said the requirements set by the mayor and the County Health Department were unanimously endorsed by the Summit County Council.

Dr. Phil Bondurant, director of the county health department, could not say that other Utah organizations should follow suit. “I can’t answer that,” he said at a virtual press conference, “I can only make a decision about what is best in Summit County, and that’s the decision made today. “