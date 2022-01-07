Health workers at the COVID-19 testing site were threatened and threatened, officials say





State officials say it is illegal to intimidate workers and disrupt services at testing facilities, and threatening and offensive behavior will be reported to police.

Health workers at the COVID-19 Testing Center have been threatened, threatened, and verbally harassed by people seeking testing, including facilities on the island, officials said. It is illegal to intimidate workers and disrupt service at the test facility, and threatening and offensive behavior is reported to police, state health officers Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Mike Farnworth. A joint statement by Minister of Public Security Worth said. Solicitor General. Dr. Richard Stanwick, Chief Medical Health Officer, Mass Vaccination Clinic at the Archie Browning Sports Center in Esquimalt, said: Stanwick said the issue is “much more important” on the mainland where RCMPs are being called repeatedly. The state reported 3,223 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, of which 417 were Island Health. Of the 31,817 active cases in the state, 324 are hospitalized and 90 are in the intensive care unit. It has increased from 317 and 83 on Wednesday. Three new deaths were reported on Thursday, killing a total of 2,430. Over 88% of qualified individuals over the age of 5 in British Columbia receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 83% receive the second dose. Over 22% of people over the age of 12 receive a third dose. The state has declared an outbreak at Clover Point Care, a long-term care facility owned and operated by the Victorian Trillium Community. Here, one staff member and five residents tested positive for COVID-19. Additional cases have been reported in existing homes with outbreaks. In the case of three new staff at Glen Warren Lodge in Victoria, a total of 10 staff and 5 residents tested positive. Two more incidents occurred on staff at Selkirk Senior Village in Victoria, bringing the total to eight staff and one resident. In Nanaimo’s Eden Garden, additional staff and two residents are positive, with a total of four staff and three residents infected with the virus. Twenty-seven Victorian employees are currently on unpaid leave as the vaccine obligation came into effect on Wednesday. These employees have three months to prove that they have received two COVID-19 immunizations. Later, he may face retirement, said Bill Eisenhower, the city’s head of involvement. More than 97% of the city’s approximately 1,000 employees are double vaccinated. Eisenhower said employee reductions are not expected to have an immediate impact on services. This rule does not apply to elected officials, but the mayor and councilors ensure that all are at least double vaccinated. Victoria is one of several municipalities in the region, including Saanich, Eskimalt and Central Saanich, which brought staff vaccination obligations last fall. [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timescolonist.com/local-news/health-care-workers-at-covid-19-testing-sites-intimidated-and-threatened-officials-say-4930743 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos