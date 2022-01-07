If you are infected with Covid on this holiday, you need to know the following:

This is what experts say you should know.

“They are currently developing those guidelines based on a two-year observation of what it means to be contagious,” Snyder said.

The CDC guidance changed on the last day of December. Currently, people who test positive for Covid-19 are said to need to be quarantined for 5 days. Then, if there are no symptoms or if the symptoms have disappeared (if the fever has been relieved for 24 hours without taking antipyretics), then wear the mask for 5 days and wear the mask around others. is needed. The CDC states that it is voluntary to have an antigen test on day 5. If positive, it should be quarantined until the 10th day.

This minimizes the risk of the virus spreading. Experts say that if symptoms improve and the fever disappears, it is unlikely that someone will be infected after 10 days.

“I feel good when I’m infected, and it’s very likely that I won’t get infected after a few days,” he said. Dr. Myron Cohen , Director of Global Health and Infectious Diseases, UNC School of Medicine.

He said that if you and the people around you are wearing masks, you are taking appropriate precautions regardless.

“You don’t know who is infectious in your universe,” Cohen said. Just because someone had Covid five days ago doesn’t mean they should be considered more dangerous. “What about the guy next to you who is asymptomatic, has more copies than I have, and has never been tested? We should act to assume that everyone has Covid. . “

Is it less likely that you will get Covid-19 again?

Infection provides innate immunity from the coronavirus, but it is not that simple.

“We often talk about immunity to this virus, whether it’s yes or no. You’re either immune or not, but Mother Nature works that way. It’s rare. ”

Immunity is continuous. It may change over time.

For example, Covid-19 is not chickenpox. “With chickenpox, you don’t get chickenpox again, but it’s a horizontal bar,” Cohen said.

Dr. David Wall, Professor of medicine The Infectious Diseases Department of UNC School of Medicine has stated that after infection, your body can better fight the coronavirus, but that is not a guarantee that you will not get it again.

“Once you catch Covid, you can say you can’t catch it again. It’s not that kind of virus,” he said. “Therefore, reinfection data show that immunity cannot be obtained because of a previous infection. Some will never be caught after being caught, but this will be the case. Please continue.”

In a sense, a person may be “safer” after being infected with Covid-19, as subsequent infections are less likely to cause serious illness. Dr. Stenber Mundo , Dean of Yale University of Medicine and Professor of Public Health, Anna MR Lauder. “Also, if you get infected afterwards, you’re less likely to have a high viral load. In that sense, it’s a bit safer.”

But experts say don’t rampage. Take precautionary measures.

“If you get infected, not everyone should feel comfortable running around without being affected by reinfection or complications,” Snyder said. “It provides some protection. I don’t rely on it for 100% protection.”

At some point in the future, this coronavirus may resemble a common cold (another coronavirus), and people get it every few years, but it may not be so serious. , There is a simple remedy for access. But at that time it wasn’t here yet.

If I get sick in one variant, will it be protected from another variant?

After the Covid-19 illness, your body can generally find the coronavirus.

“Regardless of which variant, your body will be better able to recognize the virus in the future. It’s more powerful; it’s better prepared,” Snyder said. However, it is not clear how it is prepared.

Delta and Omicron variants were in circulation before and after the holidays. Catch one of them and the other vulnerabilities may remain.

“The degree of cross-defense from Delta and Omicron is not yet well known,” Cohen said. “It’s generally a complicated answer, but the simple answer is that natural infections give you some immunity, and probably some cross-immunity, but the magnitude of cross-immunity is unknown.”

last month, Small study Blood from people infected with Omicron in South Africa showed a strong immune response to Omicron, but researchers also reported an enhanced immune response to the delta variant. Research has been limited, not peer-reviewed, and it is unclear whether it was the Omicron infection that boosted the immunity of volunteers in their blood, the researchers said.

Researchers have pointed out that it may be good if Omicron infections make people less susceptible to Delta infections. “This could reduce the incidence of severe Covid-19 disease and shift the infection to less impact on individuals and society,” said the African Health Institute in Durban, South Africa. Alex Sigal and Khadija Khan, and colleagues wrote in their report.

However, we do not know what other variants may emerge after these, or how different they may be from Delta or Omicron.

What if I get sick but haven’t been vaccinated or boosted? Do you still need a shot?

Experts say so.

With this particular coronavirus, Vaccine has a better immune response than a natural infection, Vermund said. The reason is not completely clear.

Studies of Covid-19 reinfection show that this is true. Reinfection was more common in people with innate immunity than in vaccinated people.

“If you have been vaccinated (not even boosted, just vaccinated), you are much more likely to be re-vaccinated than if you were previously vaccinated and never infected. It will be lower, “Wohl said.

Wohl Research Performed by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services in September, approximately 11,000 reinfections were recorded. Of these, only 200 were vaccinated.

“Vaccination helps prepare the body by creating a stronger set of antibodies, so we recommend that anyone infected be vaccinated,” Snyder said. “They bind more tightly, especially the boosters are wider. They can recognize the difference between viruses.”

Reinfection after vaccination will probably result in a less serious illness.

What if I get Covid after being boosted? Can I pay attention to the wind later?

If you have a breakthrough infection, your immune system is well-prepared and ready to fight the coronavirus when you encounter it again, Wohl said. If you encounter Omicron again, your body should be better prepared, but there is no absolute guarantee that you will be protected, for example, if you step into an unmasked crowd at a concert.

“We are in the midst of a surge, which is the worst time to take off the mask and stay around someone else’s nose or throat,” Wohl said.

And again, it is not possible to determine if the virus you are in contact with is the same variant that was previously detected.

“The reason people who have Covid and boosted still want to use common sense is that they still don’t understand what other varieties are coming out and how they react to them.” Cohen said.

Can I get a long Covid after Omicron? Or can my child get MIS-C?

Omicron variants are too new for experts to know anything about their long-term effects.

“I don’t know yet,” Snyder said. “It’s too early to know.”