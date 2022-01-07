Nose or Throat: What is the best COVID test?

In the early days of the pandemic, public health officials scrambled to read about the outbreak of the new virus. The CDC has covered all its foundations. Recommend specimens It is sent to them from the back of the throat (oropharynx), deep into the nasal cavity (nasopharynx), and sputum.

In less than a month, the CDC announced the change- Nasopharyngeal examination only I needed it. Later, a shallow nasal swab known as the middle turbinate or anterior nares swab became more common and CDC. I reversed the course to that taste For nasopharyngeal examination.

There are some variants later, but scientists are asking again. Is Nasal Swab Really the Best Way to Detect Omicrons Quickly and Accurately?

What is known so far

Two preprint studies, not yet peer-reviewed and conducted in small sample sizes, created a preliminary case for testing with saliva by wiping the back of the mouth or throat.

A Preprint from scientists The COVID-19 Sports and Society Working Group compared rapid nasal antigen testing with saliva PCR testing. Of the 30 active Omicron infections tested daily with a nasal swab and saliva rapid antigen test, the nasal rapid antigen test did not detect a positive infection until about 1 day after the saliva PCR test was performed.

In particular, viral load in saliva peaked in a subset of 5 patients in the first 1-2 days. This is even before a rapid nasal antigen test shows a positive test.

Another recent preprint Based on 67 Omicron and Delta cases, South African researchers suggest that saliva test positives are more reliable than Omicron turbinate swab positives. This is the opposite of Delta, where nasal swab results were more accurate than saliva swabs. Omicron had relatively more viral shedding in the mouth than in the nose compared to Delta.

On saliva tests, the patient coughed 3-5 times and wiped the inside of the cheeks, the top and bottom of the tongue, the gums and the hard palate. The criterion for comparison was a complex that was considered to be infected if either saliva or a turbinate swab was positive.

However, this is preliminary data and warned Dr. Benjaminten Oever, a microbiologist at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

And that doesn’t make a dramatic difference, he said. Looking at the study diagram, he states: “In the case of Omicron, saliva has the same amount as saliva. [nasal] Swabs … I really don’t know how to take the result and justify the need for saliva or middle turbinate. I’m saying you can do either. “

Case studies and expert support

Around Christmas The tweet was displayed Glimpse Strange phenomenon: People had a negative rapid test result when they wiped their nose, but became positive when they wiped both their throat and nose. One user said, “Today (after POSITIVE PCR) I tried only the nose (per leaflet). Negative! The same test was done on the nose and throat POSITIVE at the same time. Do you think you are doing it? “

These may be just anecdotes, but science guru thinks there’s more. Eric Feigl-Ding, ScD, an epidemiologist of the Federation of American Scientists, tweeted on January 1. “”

“In the first test, the virus may not yet have propagated in the nose. The virus may not have propagated in the nose yet,” said Michael Mina, MD, a former epidemiologist at Harvard University and now chief science officer at eMed. It can start further down. A cotton swab in the throat + nose can increase the chances that the cotton stick will pick up the virus. “

Mina also pointed out that rapid antigen testing, or rapid cross-flow testing, can be used in both the nose and throat of the United Kingdom, where its practice is “quite standard” throughout the pandemic.Posted by the UK Health Security Agency Educational video How to do both swabs using a government-issued test kit in 2020.Jamaica Government Hospital Looks like wiping both with a cotton swab that too.

Feigl-Ding said adding a throat swab to the rapid antigen test for home privacy wouldn’t hurt. “No. Do B instead of A. Do A and B. I’m not saying” Don’t wipe your nose. ” Wipe your mouth and nose. This is a precautionary measure. I’m not taking any medicine. “

Test difference

However, it is important to understand the types of specimens collected by these tests in order to understand why tests from different parts of the body give different results.

“I don’t know if I have a complete picture of the type of cells that the virus infects and where there is enough virus to detect it,” said Christina Wojewoda, MD, MD, University of Vermont. The chairman of the American Committee of Pathologists and Microbiology said.

According to Wojewoda, the throat and mouth are lined with similar epithelial cells. However, they are a little different from the lining of the nose and nasopharynx. Throat swabs and saliva tests (performed by spitting into a cup or swabging the inside of the mouth) collect more virus from squamous epithelial cells, while nasal swabs collect from respiratory epithelial cells. Get more viruses. The type of cells that the virus “prefers” (what is called tissue tropism) appears to be narrower in Omicron than in previous variants.

Spokespersons for three major home-based rapid antigen tests (Abbott BinaxNOW, Quidel QuickVue, and BD Veritor) have confirmed that their tests do not have an emergency use authorization from the FDA for use with throat swabs. did. And companies must stick to the exact terms of an emergency use authorization so that the FDA doesn’t revoke them, Feigl-Ding said.

Why is Omicron different?

Omicrons, as suggested by many preprint studies in animal models, behave in a very different way than Delta. It infects the upper respiratory tract, May affect lung Less than.. “It makes sense that the maximum load of the virus may be in a slightly different anatomical position than in previous variants,” said Daniel Rhodes, MD, a microbiologist at Cleveland Clinic. As mentioned, more pairs of studies are needed.

According to Tenoever, this lung-to-Omicron distinction between the upper airways should not be important for testing samples taken from saliva and nose. “It doesn’t make much sense to get different results from rapid antigen tests in the back of the nose and throat because it’s all in the upper respiratory tract, so I’m not sure why.” .. “And I doubt if that is the case.”

However, Mina and Faigrudin theorized that a throat test could pick up more virus in the throat than in the nose because of the difference in Omicron replication. According to Feigl-Ding, there may be more virus in the bronchi than in previous variants. “Biological validity is more focused on the trachea than ever before. It simply replicates differently and has distinctly different potential tissue replication,” he said.

When to change the method

No expert disputed the possibility of changing the way the test was conducted, but there was disagreement over the burden of proof required to take action.

Since COVID-19 changes so quickly, Feigl-Ding argued that making slow decisions could mean that more people could be infected.

“One of the pandemics we learned was sitting in the ass and making too many mistakes,” he said. “Some people are like,’Well, we should obey the rules.’ But the rules have always been science and curves, and many, many steps behind new evidence. “

Rhoads, meanwhile, was willing to wait a little longer for it to be correct. “We need to follow the data. As people continue to study this, we pivot or change our approach if we find empirically that something seems to work better than others. You should be willing to do that, “he said.

“I hope it will be repeated at least once,” Wojewoda said in an intermediate effort. She described early findings. “It would be great to have another research site or multicenter collaborative study to show that this is really applicable to different patient populations,” she added, adding that data on asymptomatic patients would also be valuable. I did.

Feigl-Ding considers change to be a matter of time. He speculated that public health officials would “review it over the next week or two weeks.” [and say] “Oh, maybe we should wipe our mouth.” I’m sure we’ll probably change that within a month or two. But in a month or two, it will be too late. “

Sophie Putka MedPage Today’s corporate and research writer. Her work has been published in The Wall Street Journal, Discover, Business Insider, Inverse, Cannabis Wire and more. She attended MedPage Today in August 2021. follow