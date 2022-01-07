Researchers have found that the COVID vaccine can cause subtle changes in the menstrual cycle: Shot

Switch captions Stephen Senne / AP

New scientific studies show that vaccination can cause timing changes Menstruation. However, it also shows that the effects are temporary and more like arm pain than serious adverse events.

“I think it’s encouraging and a test,” said Dr. Allison Edelman, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Oregon Health & Science University, who led the study.

The work appeared on Thursday In the journal Obstetrician and gynecologist.. Edelman and other experts emphasize that individuals should be vaccinated because the risk of COVID-19 is still high.

Although clinical trials of the COVID vaccine examined side effects such as headache and fever, the main focus on reproductive health was pregnancy rather than menstruation.

“The menstrual cycle is like a sister-in-law who is ignored,” says Edelman. “It’s not considered important in a grand plan of things, but it’s really important to everyday people.”

And many have noticed changes in the menstrual cycle. Survey by anthropologists We have found many reports of unusually heavy currents and even breakthrough bleeding among some people who have not had menstruation for years.

Anti-vaccine activist Leverage other case reports from social media– Use them to make unfounded claims that vaccines were used to spread infertility and ultimately reduce the Earth’s population.

Researchers examine menstruation in detail

Clinical trials and other studies have already been established Vaccines are safe and effective for pregnant womenHowever, due to rumors surrounding menstruation, the National Institute of Health decided to investigate further.

“We needed to be able to advise women on what to expect,” says Dr. Diana Bianchi, director of the National Institute for Child Health and Human Development, Eunice Kennedy Schreiber, who funded the study.

Edelman’s team said,Natural cycle, “You can use this to track your menstrual cycle. Looking at the data for 3,959 individuals, there was a slight change in the time between bleeding.

“Vaccination changes the length of the menstrual cycle in less than a day,” says Edelman.

In other words, vaccinated people, on average, experienced a slightly longer menstrual cycle before and after the first and second doses.

“There’s really nothing to worry about,” says Bianchi. Nonetheless, she adds, demonstrating that the vaccine affects menstruation independently of other possible factors such as pandemic stress.

“I think the beauty of this study is that you can see what the individual was reporting,” she says.

The immune system and the reproductive system are linked

Researchers are not yet sure exactly why the changes will occur. Edelman states that the immune system is associated with the reproductive system, and that some signaling immune cells can also affect the body’s natural clock. Given that relationship, it is entirely possible that inducing the immune system by vaccination may alter a person’s cycle. But what’s happening seems short-lived.

“From a vaccination perspective, we didn’t see any concerns about childbirth or pregnancy,” she says. In addition, COVID-19 itself can have a significant impact on health, she says.

“The risk of COVID-19 infection in pregnant women is very serious,” he said. Pregnant women are not vaccinated and end up in the intensive care unit.

Bianchi says NIH should have more data on how vaccines change menstruation in the near future. Last summer, the agency funded five studies, including Edelman’s, and the results of other researchers should provide more data. Bianchi hopes that additional research will allow us to survey a more diverse population than those who use the app. You can also start identifying other reported side effects such as menorrhagia and breakthrough bleeding.

Ultimately, Edelman believes that in addition to headaches and arm pain, it is necessary to add changes in menstruation as a possible minor side effect of the vaccine.

“It rises to a level that is important to the general public, so I think it should be included,” she says.