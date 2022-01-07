County in the Portland region says they don’t expect calls from contact tracers as COVID-19 saturates the community

Public health leaders in the Portland area on Thursday COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Overrunning metropolitan areas, most people exposed to the virus, should not expect calls from contact tracers, and should make some difficult mental preparations mentally A few weeks ahead..

“Man Can spread Omicron Much wider before public health knows, “said Dr. Sarah Presents, Clackamas County Health Officer. She likened contact tracing practice to “bringing snow shoveling to a tornado.” This is a really great tool, but it’s not the perfect tool for Omicron. “

“People who are positive for COVID at this time should expect to have Omicron and not to hear directly from public health,” she added.

County health officials in the Crackamas, Washington, and Maltonoma counties have announced that they are moving away from contact tracing and putting more effort into it than they already have. Instead, they said they would open more vaccinations and booster shots to the public and focus on helping people find the COVID-19 test. They also spend time answering hundreds of calls that are flooding the office every day.

New known cases are at record level, Average daily about 4,000 The state as a whole has nearly doubled the peak of delta surges last summer, more than 2.5 times that of a week ago.

Dr. Christina Baumann, Washington County Health Officer, said many Oregon residents would soon be infected with Omicron if they had not yet been infected. Some people have no symptoms, others have symptoms. They need to be prepared for the very realistic possibility that they will be left wondering if they have Omicron, or other illnesses such as colds and the flu.

“Timely testing may not be able to confirm what you have,” says Baumann. “If you get sick with or without a positive test, assume that you are infected with COVID-19 because of the outbreak of COVID-19. To protect the people around you. Please take the measures of. “

According to Baumann, this includes isolating in a room away from others in the home, using a separate bathroom if possible, taking over-the-counter medications, and severe illness. This includes calling your healthcare provider if you are at high risk.

Public health leaders urge the public not to go to the emergency room if they only want a COVID-19 test. The Oregon Emergency Department is currently particularly busy, partly due to the increasing number of patients with COVID-19.

Dr. Jennifer Weins, a health officer in Multnomah County, said last week that calls to emergency medical services increased by 40%. A large emergency department in the Portland area “has physically run out of space yesterday afternoon,” Weins said.County spokesperson Identified later A department like Providence Portland Medical Center.

Omicron can cause mild illness in most people, but it is expected to become a serious illness in a small proportion. But given the sheer number of people infected, she said, a small percentage of them would flood the hospital.

“It will spread rapidly … they will all need to be taken care of at the same time,” Vines said.

The hospital from Wednesday to Thursday gained experience Maximum surge COVID-19 patients in a few weeks-588 were hospitalized on Thursday, an increase of 12% from the previous day. A New forecast Hospitalizations announced Thursday by Oregon Health & Sciences are projected to peak at around 1,650 on January 27, a few days ago, but otherwise remain the same as last week’s model. This model also shows that hospitalizations decrease rapidly as the virus runs out of new people infected and returns to pre-Omicron hospitalization levels by mid-February-much more than seen during delta waves. It’s a fast drop.

The Oregon Nurses Association, a union representing 15,000 nurses and healthcare professionals, told state leaders and hospital managers Thursday to all front-line medical staff working in facilities experiencing outbreaks. He requested that a series of measures be taken, including requesting an N95 mask. Expand COVID-19 testing to screen and limit visitors.

Meanwhile, Vines and other health authorities are calling on the public to make safer choices not only for the benefit of society, but also for their own benefit. This includes wearing high quality masks and limiting gatherings with non-family members. When boosted, it greatly increases your chances of withstanding a mild infection.

“I think we all will feel that the oppression of Omicron is spreading rapidly to our community and those who are calling the sick,” Vines said. “It will disrupt services. People are at home when they are sick, which will affect hospitals, childcare, businesses and public services. This is correct.”

The vines continued: “It means that we all think we’ll feel some tension from the waves of illness passing through the community.”

-Amy Green; [email protected]; @o_aimee