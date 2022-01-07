Major COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa region today





COVID infections and wastewater in Ottawa are on the rise.

A COVID female in her twenties died in Ottawa.

Citi reports the outbreak of the largest retirement home on record.

Renfrew County reports a fifth COVID death in eight days. Today’s Ottawa Update According to Ottawa Public Health (OPH), local hospitals currently have 35 Ottawa residents for active COVID-19 treatment. There are three COVID-19s in ICU, one less than the last update. Those patients range in age from 40s to 80s. These hospital numbers do not include those who have come to the hospital for other reasons and have been positive for the transfer of patients from COVID-19 or other medical units. Coronavirus levels in Ottawa wastewaterTest independent, as of Tuesday, after a few days of stability, it rose again. Researchers measuring the levels of new coronaviruses in Ottawa’s wastewater have found that they have risen again as of January 4, 2021, after several days of stabilization. (613covid.ca) Case numbers surged to record levels in many places this winter — and as Omicron variants spread. Overwhelm and limit the test, The actual number of cases in Ottawa could be three to ten times higher, said Dr. Vera Etches, a medical officer, on Tuesday. On Thursday, OPH reported an additional 1,231 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the death of a female in her twenties who had COVID. More than 35 percent of people taking the test are positive. The number has generally increased since the end of November. The 7-day rolling average of newly identified COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants exceeds 650 despite these testing limits. 90% of Ottawa’s eligible population has been vaccinated at least once, 83% have been vaccinated at least twice, and 35% have been vaccinated three times. Children under the age of 18 are very limited in eligibility for a third dose.. The next OPH vaccine update will take place on Friday. The whole area The larger area has 153 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 26 ICU patients as of noon EST. Despite the test limits, there are over 24,000 known active cases. Renfrew County reported a fifth COVID death in eight days, after reporting only 11 people throughout the rest of the pandemic. Hastings Prince Edward reported three more COVID-19 patients at a local hospital, for a total of 19 patients. This includes three people in the intensive care unit. Two more residents have died in the area suffering from COVID-19. There are 18 COVID hospitalizations and 9 ICU patients in the Kingston area.this is Wastewater level Last update It was a high price as of December 30th. The Leeds, Glenville, and Lanark counties have reported 13 regional COVID hospitalizations, four of which are in the intensive care unit. Each of them is less than Wednesday.

