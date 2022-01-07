Los Angeles County reports record 37,215 new COVID cases daily





Los Angeles County There were 37,215 new reports daily on Thursday COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) The maximum number of daily new cases reported throughout the case, pandemic.But the health authorities are new Omicron variant The number of cases is no longer the focus of concern, causing less important symptoms.Instead, most experts believe that COVID-19 should be the focus instead. hospitalization.. And they aren’t climbing that fast. Although much slower than the sharp increase in the number of cases, hospitalizations continued to increase in the county on Thursday, with 2,661 residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19, placing a heavy burden on the hospital system.Just Wednesday, FOX11 confirmed it 52 out of 62 hospitals LA City Fire dispatches Currently being divertedNew patients are closed due to lack of hospital beds and personnel. Due to hospital tensions, county supervisor Holly Mitchell begged the public on Thursday not to go to the emergency room or emergency treatment for the COVID-19 test. “This is a public health crisis,” she said. The county on Thursday also reported an additional 30 deaths from the virus. The winter surge in COVID-19 cases is also significant Affect frontline workers, At least 505 Los Angeles Police Department and 299 Los Angeles Fire Department employees Currently suspended due to COVID-19.. “Our response time is affected by the shortage of staff due to the COVID,” LAFD Chief Flalf Terrazas warned Thursday. The surge in infections has led the county to amend public health orders this week, requiring employers to provide upgraded masks to employees who work indoors in close contact with others. .. The order issued on Wednesday came into effect on 17 January, and employers will provide affected workers with “appropriate medical grade masks, surgical masks, or high-level respiratory organs such as N95 and KN95 masks.” need to do it. The revised order also amended the definition of an outdoor “mega event” that requires masking to more than 5,000 participants. And the definition of an indoor “mega” event for more than 500 people. The numbers match the numbers in the state’s health order. The county order also “recommends” that food and drink be consumed only in designated dining areas. “Given the explosive spread of the virus, activities in close contact with many other people are now at increased risk,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of the county’s public health department, in a statement. “Therefore, everyone needs to be wise about how to protect themselves and their loved ones by always putting protection around non-household members. “At work, this means working indoors and upgrading masks when in contact with other workers or the general public. At recreational facilities, spend time without wearing upgraded masks. It means limiting time. Other activities may mean deferring participation until community communication is significantly reduced. “ Demand for COVID inspections is growing rapidly, with long lines becoming commonplace in inspection centers throughout the county. Demand also led to the execution of takeaway tests that quickly disappeared from store shelves. Related: YMCA Offers Free COVID-19 Tests on 12 Los Angeles Sites Los Angeles County has been forced to suspend a program that offers free home testing this week. The program allowed residents to mail tests to their homes through Fulgent Genetics by simply signing up from the county’s website. The county website currently states that the program has been suspended, and Frugent states that the program has been put on hold “due to high demand and transportation restrictions.” According to Fulgent, new orders will not be accepted until at least January 12th. Incoming samples from previously distributed tests are still being processed. For the latest Southern California news, visit FOX11 Los Angeles. CNS contributed to this report.

