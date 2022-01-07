“Flurona” is a new concern among doctors





The portmanteau of influenza and coronavirus, “Flurona,” is a symptom of concern to doctors because it involves people fighting double infections at the same time. It’s not new It is not uncommon for people to be co-infected with multiple different pathogens. However, last year’s flu season was unusually mild, and as this year’s flu season surges, we may hear more about Fururona. “In the case of influenza and SARS-CoV-2, both viruses can affect the lungs and both can lead to multiple organ failure and death. Therefore, both infections can have serious consequences. And it can be more serious if you combine both, “said Dr. Matthew B. Lawrence, a professor of pediatrics at Maryland University School of Medicine. It is unclear whether someone’s vaccination status will affect the likelihood of co-infection or whether the co-infection will have serious consequences until a study of cases of hospitalization and death in Fururona is conducted. “What we know is that people vaccinated with SARS-CoV-2 are much less likely to be hospitalized and have such serious consequences,” Lawrence said. .. Regarding influenza Latest data The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the week leading up to December 25 shows that influenza is still low in most parts of the United States. Influenza activity is expected to increase in the coming months. “And that’s when we can find out more about whether co-infection with SARS-CoV-2 and influenza can have potentially serious consequences,” Lawrence said. Lawrence says that treating double infections with influenza and COVID-19 can be difficult because the use of steroids can help people hospitalized with COVID-19, but it cannot help influenza patients. It states. “For inpatient influenza, steroids have not been systematically shown to improve an individual’s outcome, perhaps because it may suppress an individual’s own immune response to the influenza virus,” Lawrence said. I am. Due to the known co-infection, COVID-19 co-infection can also occur with common winter viruses such as: RS virus, Or RSV, and human metapneumovirus — two major causes of respiratory infections in children and the elderly and people with immunodeficiency. “All of these viruses can circulate, and most viruses can be prevented by using measures such as wearing a mask, social distance, careful hand hygiene, and avoiding crowded areas. Therefore, SARS- What people are recommending to avoid CoV-2 also works for these other respiratory viruses, “Lawrence said. The situation is carefully monitored. “Continuous public health monitoring is required to assess the burden of SARS-CoV-2 infection and its interaction with other respiratory viruses, including influenza.” According to the CDC’s Emerging Infectious Diseases article.. This article recommends that doctors take shots of both flu and COVID-19. Especially among people of color and low-income who are disproportionately affected by both illnesses. Other Coronavirus News Looking for more information? DC, Maryland and Virginia each release more data every day. Please access this official website. Virginia | Maryland | DC

