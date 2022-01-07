



Common colds, flu, and COVID-19 symptoms can overlap, so experts say the test is the best way to determine what you have.

How do I know if I have a cold, flu, or COVID-19? Experts say the test is the best way to determine what you have, as the symptoms of the disease can overlap. The viruses that cause colds, flu, and COVID-19 spread in the same way through droplets from the infected person’s nose and mouth. And they can all spread before a person realizes they are infected. There are various times when a person with one of the illnesses begins to feel sick. Some people infected with the coronavirus have no symptoms, but the infection can still spread. Cough, fever, malaise, and muscle aches are common to both influenza and COVID-19, said Kristen Coleman, assistant professor of public health at the University of Maryland. Symptoms specific to COVID-19 include loss of taste and smell. Common colds, on the other hand, tend to be mild with symptoms such as stuffy nose and sore throat. Fever is more common with the flu. Despite some misrepresentations online, the virus has not merged to create a new illness. However, it is possible to get influenza and COVID-19 at the same time. This is sometimes called “Furrona”. “Coinfections of all kinds can be severe or completely exacerbate the symptoms,” says Coleman. “As the number of influenza cases continues to grow, we expect to see more co-infections of these types of viruses in the coming weeks or months.” With many similar symptoms caused by the three viruses, testing is the best option to determine which ones can occur. Home tests for influenza are not as widely available as tests for COVID-19, but some pharmacies offer tests for both viruses at the same time, Coleman said. This helps doctors prescribe the appropriate treatment. The laboratory may also be able to screen samples of various respiratory viruses, including the common cold virus. However, Coleman says most people do not have the ability to do this on a daily basis, especially during the COVID-19 surge. Vaccination helps reduce the spread of the virus. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that it is safe to give influenza and COVID-19 injections or boosters at the same time. —————— AP answers questions about this series of coronaviruses. Please submit at [email protected] Click here for details: Why are so many recently vaccinated people infected with COVID-19? Does the COVID-19 test at home detect Omicron variants? Can your pet become infected with COVID-19?

