Vaccinations for children begin on Monday, but GPs in some areas are struggling to supply

Children between the ages of 5 and 11 will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time on Monday, but are not yet available at some regional health centers.

Olbury Wodonga Home Medicine has booked about 70 children on Monday, but the vaccine has not arrived yet.

The owner said he would drive to Victoria today to receive the vaccine from another clinic after calling everyone he knew all morning.

“So you don’t have to call every patient and experience the difficulty of reschedules because you can go through until Monday,” said co-owner Leon Morgievic.

“I was fortunate to know someone and the clinic wasn’t booked early next week and I was able to offer it to me.

“Once delivered, I will return to them the dose I took from them.”

Morgiewicz said every time he ordered a vaccine, the courier sent him a message the night before he said his delivery was due to arrive. He has never heard of them.

At the Olbury Wodonga Family Medical Center, about 70 children are booked for vaccination on Monday, but their supply has not arrived. (((( ABC Goulburn Murray: Annachisolm ).

“If I couldn’t go around the ring, we would have done something absolutely terrible on Monday,” Morgiewicz said.

“Our management staff had to call all parents to change the schedule. There was a doctor with an empty book who didn’t see other patients who might have been seen that day, Many children in need of vaccination are vaccinated against them. It’s a shemozul. “

Supply and demand

In eastern Victoria, it is a mixed bag in terms of vaccine availability, half of the GP clinics that ABC called reporting supply are appropriate, and other clinics are reporting shortages.

The Operations Manager of Annelies Titulaer, the Gippsland Regional Public Health Unit, said seven state-owned vaccination clinics are plentiful and can be booked throughout the region.

David Monash of Wellington Respiratory Clinic on Sale said he could only get half of the 200 doses he ordered and that 90 children will be vaccinated from Monday.

“We were hoping to get a few more because we were able to raise more children that way,” said Dr. Monash.

“I believe we can get another 200 next week.”

Echuca Moama Family Medical Practice said it received the first 100 doses of Pfizer vaccine shared by two clinics in a sister city on the New South Wales border.

The GP, which serves both Echuca and Moama, has given 100 children’s vaccines and another 200. (((( Courtesy: Campus Pushy Council ).

Receptionist Stephanie Owen said the shipment is expected to last for two weeks and the next order has already been placed 200 times (100 times at each clinic).

And in Horsham, pharmacist Cobie McQueen said her chemist wouldn’t give the child a shot because the staff had already gone too far in response to an adult request for a booster shot.

“Vaccine reservations are booked by February, even in larger clinics in town,” McQueen said.

“A few weeks ago, one of our pharmacists had a physical quarrel with a patient who was dissatisfied with not being eligible for booster shots yet. I hope everyone can be patient. is.”

Dr. Monash on sale received another request from the community. It’s a teddy bear.

He said they already had some “trauma teddies” for their infants if they were upset during the vaccination process.

But he also appealed to “any craft group out there” who wanted to help donate more teddies for their children.

“Much better than lollipops,” said Dr. Monash.

