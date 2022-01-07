Health
The surge in COVID in South Carolina causes hospital staffing problems
At the briefing from PRISMA Health, more than 430 COVID inpatients and more than 20 children are in the hospital for COVID.
Columbia, South Carolina — A subspecies of Omicron has become the predominant strain in the state, resulting in a surge in COVID cases throughout Palmetto, including Midland.
On Thursday, the SC Health and Environmental Management Bureau (DHEC) 13,000 1-day COVID cases.
Prisma Health also reported 438 COVID-19 inpatients, 80% of whom were unvaccinated. Currently 37 children are hospitalized and only one is fully vaccinated.
Hospital officials have explained that Prisma Health has ample room for patients, even with a surge in cases, but the virus is affecting their workers.
“It’s a pretty challenge,” said Dr. Steve Shelton, Incident Commander at Prisma Health. “Omicron variants are highly contagious and, as you can imagine, affect not only the community, but also the team members. We are actively involved. We can respond to Prisma Health. There is scale and scale, and take advantage of the resources needed to manage it. “
Dr. Shelton said he did not believe the recent surge had peaked and predicted that the cases would worsen.
“Omicron is not only highly contagious, it also develops resistance to many of the previous treatments we have given,” Dr. Shelton said. “It is highly recommended to be vaccinated. There are specific data to support that fully vaccinated people are much less likely to be infected with severe COVID and much less likely to be hospitalized. . “
With the proliferation of cases, some Colombian residents have decided to end the vaccine cycle and take booster shots in the hope of better protecting themselves and those around them.
“Patricia Medley, who received the booster shot, said the line was very long.” It was short when I passed through today, so we decided to ride here with our grandchildren. He Got a second Pfizer because he is studying at school and loves being there. So to keep protecting him and the people around him. Again. , We do due diligence. “
Leah Monk is a high school student in Richland County. She said she took booster shots to stay safe while the school met in person.
“I want to be safer at school. We’re meeting in person right now, so we want to be as safe as possible,” Monk said. “I want more people to be vaccinated, so things can get back to normal.”
During a Thursday briefing, Prisma Health officials also cautioned people not to go to the emergency room for COVID testing. They said waiting times were increasing because people were appearing without what they considered an emergency.
For DHEC 300 test sites If you need testing or vaccination, we recommend that everyone go.
Sources
2/ https://www.wltx.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/prisma-health-430-covid-inpatients/101-74a20683-3dba-4a49-81d9-3f907c3f2d34
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]