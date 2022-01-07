COVID boosters with Pfizer or Moderna are best suited for Omicron: Study

Best antibody protection came from one of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna mRNA vaccines followed by a two-dose series of mRNA boosters.

According to a Cell study published this week, COVID-19 booster shots produced antibodies that were “substantially higher” than vaccination and subsequent Omicron infections.

Studies have shown that Johnson & Johnson vaccinated people were unable to obtain a “width of response” for people who received three mRNA doses using the mRNA booster.

New evidence highlights the importance of boosters to Omicron, and mRNA vaccine boosters provide the best protection against rapidly spreading mutants.

People who obtained either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna double-dose COVID-19 vaccine series and subsequently received boosters achieved a “strong” neutralization against Omicron, a paper published in the journal Thursday. Did. cell found.

Researchers at the Ragon Institute, MIT, and Harvard University at Massachusetts General Hospital have found that the first two-dose vaccine regime does not produce antibodies that can fully recognize and neutralize Omicron variants.

They said that Omicron is better at overcoming the immunity created by the vaccine, but those with breakthrough cases have a milder illness.

“Even if antibodies can’t prevent infection of Omicron, other aspects of the immune response may prevent us from becoming very ill,” said the Ragon Institute for immunity to infections. Alejandro Baraz, who is investigating how to design, said. Lead author of the paper.

The Food and Drug Administration’s goal for all COVID-19 vaccines is to protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death. All three COVID-19 vaccines currently in use in the United States (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson) have been very successful in achieving that goal.

However, new data show that the vaccine is effective. Decline over time And the emergence of newly mutated variants can reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine.

To study this, researchers have created a harmless version of Omicron known as a “pseudovirus” that can be used in the laboratory to evaluate the effectiveness of vaccines.

They then collect blood samples from 239 vaccinated people and use them to determine which combination of different vaccines is a neutralizing antibody against Omicron, Delta, and the original COVID-19. I just measured how well it was generated.

Best antibody protection came from one of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna mRNA vaccines followed by a two-dose series of mRNA boosters.

Two doses of the mRNA vaccine without a booster were “not optimal for inducing a neutralization response to the Omicron mutant,” the paper said.

They found that infecting Omicron after being vaccinated instead of being boosted was not effective anywhere. Boosters have created antibodies that are “substantially higher” than vaccination and subsequent infections.

A South Africa According to a study published on December 29, Johnson & Johnson vaccinated vaccinated with J & J boosters 6-9 months after the first vaccination had 63% to 84 effectiveness of the vaccine for hospitalization. Increased to%.

A Cell study found that booster immunization with a single mRNA vaccine provides “substantially higher” protection than a single dose of the J & J vaccine for participants who received a single dose of the J & J vaccine. ..

Nonetheless, the participants in these J & J and mRNA boosters have not yet obtained a “width of response” for those who received three mRNA vaccinations, Cell’s study states.

“Our results suggest that these recipients of Ad26.COV2.S (J & J vaccine) may benefit from additional mRNA vaccine administration that may further enhance potency and increase neutralizing activity. It suggests that there is, “they write.

The mechanisms behind the findings have not yet been elucidated, the researchers said. Boosters make antibodies more effective by helping them bind more strongly to cell surface peplomers, which may dramatically improve immune protection against Omicron.

Alternatively, it may generate antibodies that target regions of the peplomer that are common to all forms of COVID-19. Or, both could be true, said Dr. Wilfred F. Garcia Bertrand, lead author of the paper, a clinical medical scientist fellow at the Ragon Institute.

