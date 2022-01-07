What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, January 7th

Recent development:..

Ottawa is much better than the rest of the state High COVID-19 vaccination rate and a small number of patients in the intensive care unitAccording to one local expert.

Meanwhile, some Ottawa family doctors say they are forced to stay home with their children due to the lack of COVID-19 testing available to children attending virtual school education and day care. increase.

They are worried that their absence may force patients to seek care in the emergency room, Warn that hospitals need to be protected during a pandemic..

See | Family doctors say they are forced to stay home due to lack of childcare “completely unsustainable” Family doctors say they are forced to stay home because of lack of childcare “totally unacceptable” Dr. Robin Mosman, Ottawa’s primary care physician, has been forced to cancel the clinic and stay home from work due to lack of childcare, making it an option for patients when COVID-19 cases are widespread. Is decreasing. 1:15

Currently 35 Ottawa residents in a local hospital for active COVID-19 treatment, According to Ottawa Public Health (OPH) as of Thursday’s update. There are three COVID-19s in ICU, one less than the last update.

OPH also reported the death of a woman in her twenties who suffered from COVID, one of the city’s youngest pandemic victims. As of Thursday, two more residents of COVID-19’s Hasting Prince Edward have died, and another in Renfrew County.

Notable numbers

Test cannot be met Demand during Omicron surge, ie people with COVID-19 Not reflected in the number of cases..Numbers such as Hospitalization, positive test and wastewater monitoring Helps fill some of the gray areas.

The Number of Ottawa residents admitted to hospital for COVID treatment It has been rising since around Christmas. The positive rate of the test has risen since the last week of November, Coronavirus levels in wastewater It has generally risen for about 4 weeks.

As of Thursday, Ottawa has 47,687 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 8,389 known active cases — This may actually be 3 to 10 times higher — 38,672 cases were considered resolved and 626 died of the disease.

Local public health authorities have reported more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, of which more than 75,000 have been resolved.

More than 150 local patients are in hospitals in the region for COVID-19 treatment, which is steadily increasing this week. 26 is in the ICU and is more stable.

In eastern Ontario, on the outskirts of Ottawa, 260 people with COVID-19 died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 224.

Akwesasne More than 1,500 inhabitants have tested positive for COVID-19, with 18 reportedly dead in the north and south.

Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory There were 90 confirmed cases and 1 death. Kitigan Zabi Anisina Beg Fifty-two were confirmed and one died. Pik wà kana gàn There are 48 confirmed cases, all in this current wave.

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

Restrictions on private gatherings in the state At least until January 26th, there are 5 people indoors and 10 people outdoors.

Indoor dining, gyms and museums are also closed, but other businesses and religious services can reach 50% capacity.

See | Why hospital numbers and public health numbers often do not match for COVID-19 patients Why hospital numbers and public health numbers often do not match for COVID-19 patients Dr. Gerard Evans, an infectious disease specialist at Queens University, states that hospitals can count all patients in the facility, regardless of where they live, but the public health department includes only their own residents. Not done. 0:54

Face-to-face learning Will be suspended until January 17th..

Local governments can also change the rules, which are happening in places like: Ottawa For masks Kingston area In the case of personal care business Akwesasne School Pik wà kana gàn For business.

State Vaccine passport Required for people over 12 years old in many public places.

People can prove that they have at least two doses on paper or digital documents.These documents QR code required You must have one medical exemption by Monday.

West Quebec

Indoor rally with multiple home bubbles It is prohibited.. People who are outside between 10 pm and 5 am for no good reason may be fined.

The restaurant’s cafeteria is closed, and the worship hall is closed except for small funerals. Indoor sports have also been cancelled.

All schools Face-to-face learning is not possible until January 17th..

Vaccine passport Most people over the age of 13 can use it in many public spaces. As of January 18 This includes local liquor stores and cannabis stores.. People can use the app or present a piece of paper to prove that they have at least two doses.The health minister said in early January Eventually you will need three..

what can I do?

Prevention

COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Spreads mainly through droplets That Can hang in the air.. People can be transmitted without symptoms, Even after vaccination..

Current evidence suggests Dominant Omicron variant It is more contagious than other types of new coronaviruses, but is generally less fatal to vaccinated people without an underlying disease.

The spread of that level puts vulnerable people at risk and Making staffing difficult in many areas,delay More medical procedures..

all day long7:46Workers on the latest restrictions in Ontario When Ontario cinemas, gyms and bars are closed, people staffing them will lose their jobs again for at least the next three weeks. We’ve heard from Mike Vorobej, a longtime banquet server, about the latest shutdown. 7:46

Health officials, under Omicron, people say Need to recommit to fundamentals Get vaccinated, stay home when you’re sick, and meet as few people as possible.

Mask, preferably Medical stuff, that is Required for indoor public places Ontario For people over 10 years old in Quebec.. Generally recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

On January 6, 2022, someone is walking downtown Ottawa with a face mask and bamboo. (Jean-Francois Benoit / Radio-Canada)

Ontario When Quebec Allows some people to quarantine themselves for only 5 days under certain circumstances.

Health Canada Elderly people and people with underlying illness With your help, we have supplies in case they need to be quarantined.

Mental health The influence of a pandemic, When Useful resources are available ..

all day long9:53How nurses are affected by a shortage of hospital staff Hospitals that have already been hit by a pandemic are now dealing with a serious staff shortage. Talk to Rachel Muir, a nurse in the maternity unit at Ottawa Hospital and chairman of the local negotiation unit of the Ontario Nurses Association, about its impact on nurses. 9:53

Travel

Travelers over 12 years and 4 months Now need to be completely vaccinated Board an airplane, train, or ship in Canada.

Federal government Official advice for non-essential overseas travel..

People are Fully vaccinated and pre-approved And test negative Enter Canada.

U.S. demands Everyone who crosses land, air, or water borders to be fully vaccinated..The person flying there Proof of negative COVID test is required within 1 day from the date of departure..

Hope is from other countries Accept state or territory certification of vaccination..

vaccination

vaccination Suppress the spread All variants of COVID-19 To avoid death and hospitalization, Without it Provides complete protection..

4 COVID-19 vaccines Considered safe and approved In Canada Some age restrictions..

Health Canada Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine 5 year old child.. Both local states generally recommend that doses for children aged 5 to 11 years be given at least 8 week intervals, With a few exceptions..

Everyone over the age of 18 in Ontario Book a third shot, Local resources do not always meet demand, but 84 days after the second dose. A fourth dose is offered For elderly people in long-term care facilities 84 days after the third time.

People over the age of 50 can receive a third dose in Quebec with someone in a particular health condition.That is Gradually expanded by age until January 17thNext, I will be 45 tomorrow.

The larger Ottawa-Gatineau region, with approximately 2.3 million inhabitants, has received more than 4.5 million COVID-19 first, second, and third vaccinations.

Eastern Ontario

Eligible people can Find state appointments online Or call 1-833-943-3900.

Community health units have some flexibility, So Check out their website For more information. Many offer child-only clinics, and some again offer limited carry-on vaccinations.

Vaccines are provided by pharmacies and some family doctors Through its own booking system..

West Quebec

Can be targeted make a reservation or Permanent or mobile walk-in clinic..

There is a clinic for children at school, where children need written consent from their parents to be vaccinated.

Symptoms and tests

COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Can lead to illnesses like colds Fever, cough, headache, Vomiting and loss of taste Or smell..

“Long-distance” symptoms It can last for several months.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Eastern Ontario:

that’s all High-risk individuals at risk of symptomatic or serious illness due to COVID-19 You can take a laboratory-checked PCR test during the demand for Omicron fuel, but you should assume that others have a COVID if they are symptomatic and isolated.

Qualified people can check at Their health unit Clinic location and time.

Ottawa morning10:05Parents and parents are asking Ontario for access to PCR tests and more Day care is still open, but operators and parents are worried that it won’t last as long if no further measures are taken. 10:05

A quick takeaway test is available At some malls, libraries and LCBO, Family doctor’s office in the Kingston area, When Some childcare environments at high risk..

Travelers in need of testing There is a local option to pay for one.

Western Quebec:

Also in this state Stopped providing PCR tests to the general public..

PCR tests are reserved for people in high-risk environments such as hospitals, long-term care facilities, detention centers, and homeless shelters.

Rapid COVID-19 test available in all Quebec Day care, Kindergarten and elementary school, Even as Through a pharmacy for the general public..

Indigenous people, Inuit, Metis:

First Nations, Inuit, Metis people, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community is eligible to take the exam in Ontario.

Akwesasne has a COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic, available online or at 613-575-2341. Residents can call that number to record quick test results.neighbor The St. Regis Mohawk We also provide testing.

People in Kitigan, Zabi, Anisinabeg can make phone calls health centre For tests or vaccines, call 819-449-5593. Email is another option For vaccine reservation.

People Pik wà kana gàn Call the COVID-19 hotline (613-401-0428) to get the latest information on changing responses so you have the first confirmed case. It offers a PCR test 4 mornings a week.

Anyone Thai Endinaga Those who are interested in the test or want to record a positive rapid test result can call 613-967-3603 and should see the website of the dedicated vaccine clinic.

Ottawa Inuit Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team For services including tests and vaccines in Inuktitut or weekday English, call 613-740-0999.

Ottawa Indigenous Vaccine Clinic Until January 15th..