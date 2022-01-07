North Texas Hospital prepares for the biggest surge ever – NBC5 Dallas Fort Worth





By the end of this month, COVID-19 hospitalizations are expected to outweigh the hospitalizations seen at any other time in the pandemic.According to the latest Predictions from UT Southwestern researchers.. Already across the region, the DFW Hospital Council reports that COVID patients make up 20% of all available beds and about one-third of ICU patients. According to Stephen Love, council president and chief executive officer, hospital staff is thinner than any previous surge. “Our emergency room is full. We are waiting for people waiting in the emergency room to get a bed in the hospital,” Love said. He said it would make it more available if possible, but not in many hospitals where 10-15% of staff are out because of sick calls. Today, he said, the news that the state will send 1,000 travel nurses, respiratory therapists and clinicians over the next few days represents some relief. “We’re leaving Sunday to get ready to report on Monday morning,” said Misty Smith, a registered nurse. Smith is from Tyler to Methodist Dallas. She left her own full-time career due to burnout, time away from her son, and low rewards now hoping to save others. “It’s very straining on the body. It’s straining on the mind. Nurses, we usually work in 3-4 shifts in normal settings. We work 5, 6 or 7 days a week. Please take the time from our family to help us with night shifts and mid-term shifts just so that we can serve the community, “Smith said. Love said they would need more while they were grateful for their help. Omicron’s peak is expected to be still a few weeks away, so he wants to stop the spread by keeping people away from the mask and, most importantly, by being vaccinated. Encourage them to do what they can. “I’ll do it fast. It’s quick to get away from Omicron,” Love said. According to the DFW Hospital Council, the majority of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated. A recent Texas Health and Human Services study found that unvaccinated people were 20 times more likely to die of the virus.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/coronavirus/north-texas-hospitals-prepare-for-biggest-surge-yet/2853795/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos