Possibility of quick end of COVID-19 Omicron surge
- Due to the rapid spread of Omicron variants, there are currently an average of more than 500,000 new COVID-19 cases per day in the United States.
- However, experts say they expect these numbers to decline significantly in the coming weeks, as they did recently in the UK and South Africa.
- They say that not only the effects of vacation trips, but also the current large number of cases will begin to alleviate as early as next week.
The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is spread Experts say it is growing rapidly across the United States, but the current surge in case numbers can quickly peak.
“Based on recent data from South Africa, London and elsewhere, I think we’ll see a peak in the northeast in the next four weeks or so.” Dr. Robert C. BollingerHealthline, a professor of infectious diseases at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Maryland and a founding member of Emocha Health, said: It is moving south and west. “
“Omicron could peak in New York City this week. Other parts of the country could peak in a few weeks,” he said. Dr. Jeffrey Shaman, Professor of the Faculty of Environmental Health Sciences and Director of the Climate and Health Program at Columbia University’s Merman School of Public Health.
“Our median forecast is 5 million confirmed cases per week in the worst case, with an upper limit of over 8 million, but the actual number of infections will be much higher,” Shaman said in the newsletter. It is stated in.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States is currently on average 500,000 With new COVID-19 cases 1,000 people died Per day.
Since Thanksgiving, the number of daily cases has increased six-fold and has quadrupled since December 19.
Omicron variants 95 percent Of all new COVID-19 infections in the United States. Omicron was first reported in South Africa in late November 2021 and spread rapidly, initially in parts of Europe and is now the predominant strain of COVID-19 disease in the United States.
In South Africa and the United Kingdom, Omicron cases have already begun to decline, he said. Jennifer Horny, PhD, Founding Director of the University of Delaware Epidemiology Program.
Horny told Healthline that the UK’s experience with Omicron could be a better model of what the US can expect from the current surge, as vaccination rates are more similar to those of the US than South Africa. ..
Sherman also pointed out that it is the summer in South Africa, where people spend more time outdoors, which generally results in lower disease transmission rates.
“We hope to survive the worst surge by the end of January, but I think it’s a bit premature to say what will happen to Omicron’s orbit in the United States,” Horny said.
If the current surge in COVID-19 cases is primarily associated with transmission of the disease that occurred during the holidays, the wave can peak in the next 1-2 weeks. Sean Clauston, He is an associate professor of public health programs at the State University of New York, Stony Brook University School of Family and Population Prevention Medicine.
“There was a lot of socializing around Christmas, holiday shopping and parties, like when we saw the waves and peaks in early January last year, so we could reach the peak now,” Clouston said. I told Healthline.
However, if the surge is largely associated with the high infectivity of the Omicron variant, the peak is late and may arrive in late January, Clauston said.
“Given the remarkable contagiousness of Omicron and what has been seen in South Africa and the United Kingdom, I think this surge will be relatively rapid.” Dr. Katie Passaretti, The chief epidemiologist at Atrium Health told Healthline. “I expect a peak in late January and feel that I need to start recovering relatively quickly until February. As always, hospitalization and ICU / ventilator stays will be delayed for the next few weeks.”
..
