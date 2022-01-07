Possibility of quick end of COVID-19 Omicron surge

Share on Pinterest The United States currently has an average of more than 500,000 positive COVID-19 tests per day, but experts expect it to decline rapidly in the coming weeks.Neri / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Due to the rapid spread of Omicron variants, there are currently an average of more than 500,000 new COVID-19 cases per day in the United States.

However, experts say they expect these numbers to decline significantly in the coming weeks, as they did recently in the UK and South Africa.

They say that not only the effects of vacation trips, but also the current large number of cases will begin to alleviate as early as next week.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is spread Experts say it is growing rapidly across the United States, but the current surge in case numbers can quickly peak.

“Based on recent data from South Africa, London and elsewhere, I think we’ll see a peak in the northeast in the next four weeks or so.” Dr. Robert C. BollingerHealthline, a professor of infectious diseases at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Maryland and a founding member of Emocha Health, said: It is moving south and west. “

“Omicron could peak in New York City this week. Other parts of the country could peak in a few weeks,” he said. Dr. Jeffrey Shaman, Professor of the Faculty of Environmental Health Sciences and Director of the Climate and Health Program at Columbia University’s Merman School of Public Health.

“Our median forecast is 5 million confirmed cases per week in the worst case, with an upper limit of over 8 million, but the actual number of infections will be much higher,” Shaman said in the newsletter. It is stated in.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States is currently on average 500,000 With new COVID-19 cases 1,000 people died Per day.

Since Thanksgiving, the number of daily cases has increased six-fold and has quadrupled since December 19.

Omicron variants 95 percent Of all new COVID-19 infections in the United States. Omicron was first reported in South Africa in late November 2021 and spread rapidly, initially in parts of Europe and is now the predominant strain of COVID-19 disease in the United States.