Ottawa is in a good location due to low ICU entry and high vaccination rates

According to local experts, Ottawa has not yet peaked in the current wave of Ottawa fuel COVID-19, but the city has less ICU admission at Ottawa Hospital and is far superior to the rest of the state. ing.

The capital started this wave with fewer known active cases and higher vaccination rates than many other parts of Ontario. ..

there were Only 3 COVID-19s in the intensive care unit at a hospital in the Ottawa area As of Thursday’s report from Ottawa Public Health (OPH).

The Ontario Public Health Service reported 319 people infected with COVID-19 in the ICU. Throughout the state, it rose from 288 the day before to 200 a week ago. Even in areas like Toronto and Hamilton, the number of COVID patients is skyrocketing in intensive care units.

As of Thursday, OPH also reported a total of 35 locals at Ottawa Hospital with COVID-19, including three ICU patients, which are relatively low compared to other Ontario medical units.

The hospital itself reports dozens more cases of COVID-19. For example, Ottawa Hospital reported 71 people at three hospitals on Wednesday. This is because patients who have been hospitalized for other illnesses and have been infected with COVID-19 are also counted as secondary conditions. When a patient is transferred from another area.

See: For COVID-19 patients, why hospital and public health figures often do not match:

Why hospital numbers and public health numbers often do not match for COVID-19 patients Dr. Gerard Evans, an infectious disease specialist at Queens University, states that hospitals can count all patients in the facility, regardless of where they live, but the public health department includes only their own residents. Not done. 0:54

Changed to report COVID-19 cases in hospital

The Ontario Ministry of Health says it will soon begin publishing data that distinguishes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 from those who test positive for the virus during hospitalization for unrelated reasons.

“”[Hospitals] May count people who tested positive [after being admitted]But on our dashboard, we want to show how serious the illness is, so that’s the way to provide information, “said Dr. Vera Etches, a medical officer in Ottawa.

Regardless of the number of hospitalizations, Manuel says the vaccine helped limit the impact of Ottawa on hospitals. As of Wednesday’s report, 83% of the population over the age of 5 have been vaccinated twice with COVID. 19 vaccines. If you include only residents over the age of 12, that number jumps to 90%.

Omicron Impact on hospitals due to lack of staffHowever.

“The good news is that the vaccine works for severe infections. The bad news: it still deprives us of the ability to work with many staff,” Manuel said.

“The effectiveness of the vaccine against ICU and hospitalization is really holding up. It can be even worse. But we have some new twists. We have some new challenges. And staffing is major, major. “

Dr. Doug Manuel, Physician and Senior Scientist at Ottawa Hospital, said hospital staffing was a major concern during this wave of COVID-19. (Submitted by Doug Manuel)

Ottawa can turn to Kingston

In Kingston, due to Omicron waves Exploding case number In December, but the city officials Now optimistic infections may be flat..

Dr. Gerard Evans, a doctor and infectious disease specialist at Queen’s University, said:

“Protection against the serious illnesses of vaccination will slow down the effects of Omicron,” said Dr. Piotl Ograza, a medical officer at Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health. It states.

This may be an optimistic sign, as Ottawa monitors when COVID-19 peaks in hospitalization and monitors elevated viral levels in wastewater.