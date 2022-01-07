Watch Australian experts answer top questions about vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 | The Canberra Times





coronavirus, Children between the ages of 5 and 11 will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting next Monday as the country continues to work on the epidemic of the Omicron and Delta variants. ATAGI, a vaccine advisory group, recommends Pfizer doses for more than 2 million children. They are one-third of the adult dose and are delivered in two shots at 8-week intervals. Professor Alison MacMillan, Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer of the Australian Government, said: “But at this time, it takes eight weeks between the first and second doses.” The clinic and GP are currently accepting appointments via the online COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Finder. So Australian community media asked state and federal health professionals to answer some of the questions parents might have about vaccination of young children. Their answer is: In a nutshell, no. Vaccine doses are specially measured to be the most effective dose for the younger (and smaller) body. Children have the same effect as all doses of Pfizer give to adults. “Vaccine dose approved by [Therapeutic Goods Administration] “For children 5 to 11 years old, it’s the same safe and effective vaccine used for people over 12 years old. The only difference is that it’s given to people over 12 years old. That’s one-third of the vaccine. ” Tom Connell, director of medicine at the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne, explained that Australia has the added benefit of being able to see how children in other countries responded to vaccination. “It works for children aged 5 to 11 years,” said Professor Connell. “In the first vaccine trial study, the vaccine reduced the COVID-19 sign-symptom diagnosis in children confirmed in the laboratory 91. % It has been shown to be effective. “It’s a very effective vaccination.” Professor McMillan said how many throughout the clinic and GP to ensure that the right dose was given to the child. I explained that additional safety measures will be implemented. “Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 to 11 are distributed in various packages through vaccine providers to distinguish them from adults, which enhances quality control and ensures the safety of all. You can, “says Professor McMillan. “As with all age groups and everyone, we know that vaccination significantly reduces the risk of serious illness and hospitalization,” said Professor McMillan, who is 11 years old. We recommend that you wait until you are old. Please book as soon as possible. The difference in vaccine efficacy is negligible, but she said she is more likely to get the virus in the meantime. “You don’t have to wait until you’re 11 years old, because there’s no difference between the 11-year-old and the 12-year-old responding to the vaccine,” said Professor McMillan. “The risk is, of course, that if you don’t wait and vaccinate, they can get infected with COVID at that time, which can make them quite upset.” In most cases. Side effects are minimal and are the same as those commonly experienced by the adult population. “Arm pain at the injection site is the most common complaint among young children,” said Dr. Matthew Omera, chief pediatrician in New South Wales. “But the headaches, muscle aches, fever, chills, and nausea that we adults often feel are very rare in children and can be treated with regular painkillers.” Myocardium, which occurs primarily in older teenagers. Serious side effects like flames I haven’t seen it in young children, so I think it’s a very safe, effective and reliable vaccine. “Parents may weigh the risks and benefits of vaccination of young children,” said Dr. Omera. In general, COVID is a mild illness for children, and many children are completely asymptomatic, at least as far as they can be seen worldwide. Many children have a mild cough, chills, and fever. It lasts for 5 days and can be treated with regular rest, fluids and mild painkillers. I need to go to the hospital. ” Omera said. “1 in 1000 people reach the intensive care unit and 1 in 3000 develop a severe inflammatory condition two years after being infected with COVID.” [Omicron] I’m nervous, but it’s still not a completely benign illness. Like adults, children with an underlying illness or immunosuppression are at increased risk of developing a severe illness. “About one-third of hospitalized children had no risk factors, so COVID can be a serious illness for a small number of children,” said Dr. Omaera, “so you get the best protection you can. Is worth it and it will be vaccinated. “ /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Emma.Horn/72d447f2-e1cc-4326-9476-593fbc09f334.jpg/r4_0_1916_1080_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg look

