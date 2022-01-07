CHEO Doctors Address Parents’ Questions About Babies and Omicron

Parents worried about the Omicron wave of COVID-19 had the opportunity to ask an urgent question to an Ottawa doctor on Thursday night. This includes concerns about the severity of cases that have recently attracted attention among babies and other young patients.

Panel of staff at the Eastern Ontario Children’s Hospital ((((CHEO) hosted a one-hour virtual town hall the day after the CHEO and Hamilton hospitals. Issue public service advertisement He said six babies between the two locations had been hospitalized for COVID-19 infection since mid-December, despite previously rare hospitalizations for babies.

“What we see in Omicron is not really different from what we see in other variants of COVID-19,” said a pediatric infectious disease doctor and medical director of CHEO’s infection prevention and management. Said Dr. Nisha Thampi.

“Children have generally dealt with infectious diseases very well.”

View | The entire Q & A can be viewed below.

Questions were emailed in advance and well over 900 people attended virtual sessions during peak hours.

Be careful Recent increase in child enrollmentThe experience of doctors at hospitals in areas where the Omicron surge is several weeks away suggests that this rise simply reflects the high contagiousness of the mutant, Tampi said.

“Most of the children in our hospital who test positive for COVID are not hospitalized for COVID-related illnesses,” Thampi said, most children hospitalized for COVID-19. Added that he stayed for a short time.

A public service announcement on Wednesday said the mother of a baby admitted to CHEO with COVID was not vaccinated.

“The immune system of babies and mothers is relatively weak during pregnancy and during the postpartum period, so anyone who is pregnant is advised to get the COVID vaccine or booster,” says Thampi.

“What does your baby’s COVID look like?”

Alex Munter, president and CEO of CHEO, who moderated the city hall, said he received many questions about the appearance of COVID-19 in infected babies. The staff was also asked when to take the child to the emergency room.

“It is advisable to come to the hospital if a very young baby has a fever, such as less than a month, as the baby will not actually tell you where or what the infection is. It could be an infection, or it could be a bacterium or a virus. ”

The same is true for children under 3 months of illness.

There are no typical pictures of infected children, Tampi emphasized.

“I’ve seen children with mild dyspnea, or just having a fever,” Tampi said.

“The same thing I told my parents to look for before COVID is the same symptom that makes me think of coming to the hospital for treatment.”

CHEO, a children’s hospital in eastern Ontario in Ottawa, hosted a virtual city hall on Thursday night with more than 900 people. (Adrian Wild / Canada Press)

Limit infant contact and wear proper masks

The COVID-19 vaccine is currently not available for children under the age of 5 (except for some high-risk immunocompromised patients). Therefore, Thampi was asked if babies under 12 months were at high risk of getting sick.

She said it was not clear if the baby was at a particular risk for COVID-19 or if more cases were seen.

“The simplest answer is” yes. ” Please limit contact at this time, “Tampi said of infants in general, adding that important visitors caring for mothers and babies need to wear appropriate masks.

“Maybe we’ll postpone the rally to introduce the baby to the community and ensure that all eligible members of the household are vaccinated,” she added.

Parents Emily Johnston and Bobak Tuffigi, and their little son Grayson. Since the birth of Grayson, the family has remained largely isolated. (Courtesy: Emily Johnston)

Emily Johnston and her partner Bobak Tuffigi have remained largely isolated since their son prematurely gave birth a year and a half ago, demonstrating the anxiety and confusion that parents are experiencing during CHEO’s surge in Omicron. He said he was grateful to see him aware.

Dr. Allison Kennedy, a child psychologist and clinical leader in CHEO’s crisis services, addressed the subject at the beginning of Thursday’s session.

“I think we were all hoping to get over the worst,” she said of the pandemic. “And here comes Omicron. Certainly, it’s a very tough time.”