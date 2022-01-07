The name of the first British to catch the H5N1 bird flu strain is | Bird Flu





The first new strain of bird flu in the UK was named 79-year-old Alan Gosling. Alan Gosling is a retired engineer who lived at home with about 20 ducks. Devon.. Gosling, who lived about 100 more ducks on his property in Buckfastleigh, noticed that a few birds were sick shortly before Christmas. Devon Live Report.. Subsequent testing with Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and flora and fauna health The agency (Apha) has returned positive for the H5N1 strain of bird flu. They were then killed shortly after Christmas. Gosling was subsequently positive for the common influenza virus and the H5N1 strain of avian influenza. This is the first stock in the UK. Health officials say the risk to the general public remains very low, but people are urged to stay away from sick and dead birds. Gosling reportedly welcomed about 20 birds as pets into the house after they began feeding the flock. His daughter-in-law, Elesha Gosling from Cranbrook, told Devon Live how Gosling begged to save their lives and described the Mascoby ducks as his best friend. She states: “The last few weeks have been hell for this family. He saw all the ducks killed, and they were like his best friend.” UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) Confirmed on Thursday A person in southwest England tested positive for bird flu. In a statement, the health protection group said: “Bird-to-human transmission of bird flu is extremely rare and previously occurred only a few times in the United Kingdom. “The person acquired the infection through very close and regular contact with a large number of infected birds. These birds were bred at home and around them for extended periods of time. “All contacts of individuals, including those who visit the facility, have been tracked and there is no evidence of spread of the infection to others. The individual is now well and self-quarantined.” The UK has recently reported numerous outbreaks of bird flu among animals, and Britain’s chief veterinarian Christine Middlemiss has warned bird owners about hygiene. According to Defra, there are 64 cases of bird flu H5N1 in the UK, and new cases are confirmed daily. There are also many cases in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Because the entire UK is covered by bird flu prevention zones, bird keeper sickness, including breeding or netting all poultry and captive birds, isolating them from wild birds, and disinfecting clothing. It is necessary to take measures to prevent the spread of influenza. Device. According to UKHSA, some strains of bird flu can be transmitted from birds to humans, but this is extremely rare. The risk to humans is generally considered to be very low, as it usually requires close contact with infected birds. Human-to-human transmission of bird flu is also very rare, the organization said. This was the first human case of this strain in the United Kingdom, the organization said, but there were cases elsewhere worldwide.

