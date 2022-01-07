How to calculate the effectiveness of vaccination? Answers to questions about Covid-19 booster jabs and more





Singapore-Since the announcement On the expiration date of the “fully vaccinated” status, On Friday (January 7th), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung addressed some common questions and elaborated on specific scenarios with examples. 1. Why do I need a 9 month expiration date after two doses of mRNA vaccine or three doses of Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccine? Protection diminishes over time. This can be recovered with booster doses. This is recommended 5 months after receiving the mRNA vaccine and 3 months after receiving 3 doses of the Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccine. Allows individuals up to 270 days to get boosters. The policy will take effect from February 14th. 2. How to calculate the effectiveness of vaccination? Here is an example: Suppose you received a second mRNA vaccine on June 1, 2021. -Approximately 150 days or 5 months later, November 1, 2021: Subject to booster immunization. -270 days or about 9 months later, February 26, 2022: Boosted by this date to be considered fully vaccinated. -Day 271, February 27, 2022: If you do not take the booster, your full vaccination will expire. 3. What are the booster recommendations if you get infected and recover? If you successfully recovered from the infection without complications, your immune system would have been strongly stimulated. Think of it as a fairly powerful vaccination shot. There are different combinations of infections depending on the amount of vaccination. It can be transmitted after two doses have been completed, before the start of vaccination, or between the two doses. Assuming that the dose of the mRNA vaccine is V and the infection is I, the three combinations are: –V + V + I: There are 3 stimulants and they are considered boosted. –I + V + V: You got 3 stimulants and are considered boosted. –V + I + V: Fully vaccinated but not boosted. This is because the timing of the two doses is 3-4 weeks, and the infection during that time is because the timing of the first V and I is too close and not a separate stimulant to the body. V + I + V + V is required to be considered boosted. Rule of thumb: If infected during unvaccinated or partial vaccination, two more doses are required to be considered a booster.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/ong-ye-kung-answers-some-questions-on-covid-19-booster-jabs-and-vaccine-expiry-date The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

