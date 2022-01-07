Ontario is shrinking tests as COVID-19 surges.But “we don’t need to know” the number of cases every day, experts say

Alexander Brovedani was tested for COVID-19 on December 23, last year, but no results have been obtained yet.

For more than two weeks he has been coughing and is still dizzy, as is the effect of the “brain fog”.

As Brovedani is a stand-up comedian, the Ontario government has closed clubs and theaters, so he doesn’t need test results for his work. He is quarantined at home after a positive rapid antigen test. But he still wants to be more sure of the PCR test if he has COVID-19.

“I’m doing it for my loved ones, for peace of mind,” Brovedani said in an interview. “I feel left in the dark.”

Recent changes to Ontario’s COVID-19 testing strategy will limit publicly funded access to PCR testing to priority groups.

And in addition to keeping potentially infected people like Brovedani in the dark about their COVID-19 status, it also means that Ontario citizens have an inaccurate picture of the number of cases in the community. To do.

“We don’t need to know”

Some infectious disease specialists Opposes the state’s decision to reduce testing, And other measures. But for Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti, this move makes sense.

“Currently, the majority of the population is protected by two doses of vaccine. You don’t need to know the number of cases every day and you don’t need to publish in the news every morning.”

Infectious disease specialists at Mississauga’s Trillium Health Partners have returned to pre-pandemic virus tracking methods because the number of COVID-19 cases is not as closely matched to serious illness or hospitalization as before herd immunity. It states.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti says Ontario has begun to reduce the number of COVID-19 tests and is heading in the right direction. (Dr. SMON Chakrabalti)

“It is not necessary to test everyone with mild symptoms,” Chakrabalti said in an interview. “In general, what we do is keep an eye on what’s happening in high-risk environments such as long-term care and hospitals.”

The test system was overwhelmed

In late December, the government restricted publicly funded PCR eligibility to high-risk individuals at risk of symptomatic or serious illness with COVID-19. Similarly, the state has announced that most people who test positive for a rapid antigen test will no longer need to confirm their diagnosis with a PCR test.

And on Thursday, the government moved to reduce access to rapid antigen testing to priority groups, including healthcare workers. The background to the government’s rule changes is the backlog of testing on the system.

Michelle Horde, Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario Medical Research Institute Professionals Association, agrees with the state’s move and believes it will reduce the stress on laboratories that they are struggling to catch up with.

According to Hoad, when the pandemic began, the Ontario Medical Institute was already understaffed.And now they are overwhelmed

“The lab has brought people back from vacation. The number of people needed just to keep up with Ontario’s demand is incredibly large,” Hoad said in an interview.

She added that the Ontario government did a good job of providing equipment and equipment to test the samples, but the lab just didn’t have administrative staff to interpret and process them.

Like almost every other workforce, medical laboratories are addressing an increase in employees who are losing their jobs due to COVID-19 infections.

Focus on hospitals, ICU

Chakrabarti states that tracking hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions at this time is a better way to measure the social impact of COVID-19.

Of course, with the transition from mass testing, people like Alexander Brovedani will be nervously wondering if they have COVID-19. However, Chakra Balti states that the quarantine requirements should be followed and the focus should be on recovery.

“I know my anxiety, but at this point I’m relieved to know that vaccination protects me from serious illnesses. If you’re worried about your family, wait five days after your symptoms begin to appear. Please, and you can go see them. “

Chakrabarti says there will be a cultural shift from the relentless pursuit of positive tests that we are accustomed to. And he thinks we will be better.

“If [the number of cases] When it’s rising, people are really anxious. If it goes down, people feel good. That emotional roller coaster is not something we need to do in our daily lives. “