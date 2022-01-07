Do you think you might have the flu and COVID?According to the doctor and the patient, but if this is how I feel





The story of people suffering from both COVID and flu symptoms It has created the popular term “Fururona” Can both infections occur at the same time in social media and news reports over the last few weeks?

Veronica Argeta first noticed that she felt like a sinus infection over the weekend in late December. Her first COVID test returned negative, as did another test two days later.

Argeta said he didn’t get a positive result until five days after the first symptoms appeared and the doctor recommended a test for the flu. A day later, she was suffering from congestion and fatigue, so her third COVID test finally returned to positive. As Houston is weathering First significant flu season Since 2019, more Houstons have been exposed to the flu while Omicron variants have been exposed to the flu Drive surge COVID case. However, some of the Houston doctor, “Fururona” is not an actual disease, since the start of the pandemic, because what is happening is an overlap infection of the corona virus and other seasonal virus, a new term is useless and feel Said that. Related: What is “Furrona”? Doctors in Houston say the COVID terminology featured on social media is useless. Flor Munozu PhD, associate professor of the Baylor College of Medicine in infectious disease specialist of Texas Children’s Hospital, if you do not test both of the virus, because the symptoms of COVID and influenza is “very similar”, either of virus Often it is difficult to judge. Of medicine. Each virus can cause high fever, pneumonia, seizures, and secondary bacterial infections, she said. Still, it’s important to know if people have the flu, COVID, or both, Munoz said. Superinfection of virus She said it could cause complications such as more severe pneumonia, myocarditis, and central nervous system problems. “Since the pandemic began, there have been concerns that people could get worse results if they receive both viruses at the same time,” Munoz said. Some symptoms may be mild. Bethany Wilson, a teacher in the Houston area, first noticed that she had a two-hour fever. As a result, she and her daughter were tested for COVID and the flu before their vacation trip. Wilson, who tested positive for both viruses, said he experienced a dry cough and congestion, but did not develop any more serious illness. “I’ve been working on a terrible illness, and I would never have tested it unless it was to get a fever,” she said. For others like Argeta, the combination of COVID and the flu can cause a wide range of symptoms with little initial clarity about the cause. The night she began to experience respiratory symptoms, she received a negative COVID rapid test. The PCR test two days later also returned negative. Argeta said it took nine days to test positive for both influenza and COVID. By that time, she had experienced a persistent cough, throbbing legs, severe congestion and malaise. She has lost the immediate sense of smell and taste. Is a professor of infectious diseases of UTHealth, Luis male Toro skiing, Ph.D., doctor of Memorial Hermann is, people with flu-like symptoms, when the first of COVID inspection is especially returned to negative, of COVID and influenza I advised you to inspect both quickly. COVID and flu are both caused a respiratory disease, but they are different Therapeutic treatment, He said. COVID Help Desk: Is it important to know whether I have the Omicron or delta COVID variant? “What we are seeing now is that most people want to be tested for COVID,” says Ostrosky. “They go and test negative and stop, but they can get the flu.” Male Toro skiing, agree that inspection of other common seasonal viruses such as COVID and influenza, which is whether to reliably determine which is the cause, is the only way the physician to prescribe the appropriate treatment Did. However, if both are involved, there are some tips. “There is a very deep malaise usually seen with the flu, but if you have problems with your senses of smell and taste, that may be a sign of possible coinfection,” he said. [email protected]

