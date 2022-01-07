For immediate release:

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has amended the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to reduce the time from completion of the primary series of vaccines to boosters to at least 5 months for 18-year-old individuals. .. Over the age.

“This country is in the midst of a wave of highly contagious Omicron variants, which spreads faster than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and other variants that emerged,” said Dr. Peter Marks, MD. Says. “Vaccination is the best defense against COVID-19, including circulating variants, by shortening the time between completion of the primary series and booster immunity, resulting in reduced immunity” from the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. Today’s behavior also brings consistency to the timing of booster immunization among the available mRNA vaccines. Everyone is advised to be vaccinated. COVID-19 It’s never too late to get vaccines and boosters. “

The most commonly reported side effects by individuals receiving additional doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine after the completion of two primary series were injection site pain, redness, swelling, and fatigue, headache, muscle or joint pain. And cold. Fact sheets for recipients, caregivers, and healthcare providers contain information about potential side effects and the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis.

EUA amendments have been granted to Moderna Tx Inc.

