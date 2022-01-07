The risk of fatal complications for marijuana users doubles after a rare type of hemorrhagic stroke-ScienceDaily

Among people with aneurysmic subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH) stroke, a type of hemorrhagic stroke, recent marijuana users can develop dangerous complications that can lead to death or greater disability. Was more than doubled. stroke, A peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association, a division of the American Heart Association.

This study investigates the effects of THC or tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive component of marijuana (changes in a person’s mental status), on complications after aneurysmic subarachnoid hemorrhage (rare but severe stroke). The biggest study.

In aneurysmic subarachnoid hemorrhage, a weakly swollen part of a blood vessel ruptures on the surface of the brain (called a ruptured aneurysm), causing bleeding in the space between the brain and the tissue that covers it. This type of stroke can be catastrophic, resulting in about 66% of people suffering from neuropathy and about 40% dying (during follow-up). Immediate treatment of aneurysmic subarachnoid hemorrhage focuses on further stopping and prevention of bleeding. However, despite treatment, many patients may develop worsening symptoms (such as speech problems and difficulty moving) 14 days after aneurysmic subarachnoid hemorrhage. It is caused by blood from the first stroke that stimulates the blood vessels, causing them to constrict and block the blood supply to parts of the brain (called vasospasm), further causing brain damage. This complication, called delayed cerebral ischemia, is the leading cause of death and disability after aSAH stroke.

“We are all vulnerable to hemorrhagic stroke and aneurysm rupture, but if you are a routine marijuana user, you may be more likely to get worse results from a post-rupture stroke of that aneurysm. “Hmm,” said Michael T. Lawton, MD, senior author of the study, president and chief executive officer of the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, Arizona.

The researchers analyzed data from more than 1,000 patients treated for aneurysmic subarachnoid hemorrhage at the Barrow Neurological Institute between January 1, 2007 and July 31, 2019. At the base of the aneurysm, or 2) non-invasively, by passing a thin tube through the blood vessel through the base of the aneurysm and folding it to fill the space and release the coil that provides a barrier against further bleeding.

Uremia screening was performed on all patients admitted with a ruptured aneurysm. In this study, 46 (mean age 47 years, 41% female) and 968 (mean age 56 years, 71%) were positive for THC (a component of cannabis, also known as marijuana, which induces high levels). Was female) THC was negative. The THC positive urine screen reflects cannabis exposure within 3 days for a single use and within about 30 days for frequent high doses.

Recent cannabis users do not have significantly larger aneurysms or worsening stroke symptoms on admission, and are more hypertensive and other cardiovascular risk factors than patients screened for THC negative. Was not likely to have. However, recent cannabis users were significantly more likely to be positive for other substances such as cocaine, methamphetamine, and tobacco compared to patients screened for THC negative.

Of all participants, 36% developed late-onset cerebral ischemia. Fifty percent left moderate to severe disability. And 13.5% died.

After adjusting for some patient characteristics and recent exposure to other illicit substances, the patients who were THC positive at the final follow-up were:

2.7 times more likely to develop delayed cerebral ischemia.

2.8 times more likely to have moderate to severe long-term disability.When

2.2 times more likely to die.

“If people have a ruptured aneurysm, have a history of cannabis use, or are positive for toxicology screening, they need to warn the treatment team that they are at high risk for vasospasm and ischemic complications.” Lawton said. .. “Of all the substances detected in the toxicological screening, only cannabis increased the risk of delaying cerebral ischemia. Cocaine and meta are hypertensive drugs and may be associated with actual rupture. However, it is not expected to affect vascular spasm. “

This study does not specifically address how cannabis increases the risk of delaying vasospasm and cerebral ischemia. “Cannabis can impair intracellular oxygen metabolism and energy production,” said Lawton. “When stressed by a ruptured aneurysm, cells respond to changes that affect oxygen supply and blood flow to the brain. It will be much more vulnerable. “

The limitations of this study include that it is performed retroactively in a single facility and that it is not a direct analysis of those who use marijuana and those who do not.

Researchers are currently following up in the lab to better understand the THC-related risks that can affect the formation and rupture of aneurysms. They also encourage further research to study the effects of various doses of THC on stroke complications.

“Assessing the risks and benefits of marijuana use is more important given its popularity, as more states legalize the use of recreational marijuana,” Lawton said.

“The current study is not at the scientific level of a randomized controlled trial, but the results are important because it is a rigorous statistical analysis of more than 1,000 patients, and we already know about the possible adverse effects of marijuana use. “Robert L. Page II, Pharm.D., MSPH, FAHA, Chairman of the 2020 Cannabis Statement Writing Group of the American Heart Association, and of the Department of Physical Medicine / Rehabilitation at Clinical Pharmacies and Universities. The professor said: Colorado Skags Pharmaceutical University in Aurora, Robert.

Co-author is Joshua S. Catapano, MD. Kavelin Rumalla, MD; Visish M. Srinivasan, MD; Mohamed A. Ravib, MD, CM; Candice L. Nguyen, Bachelor of Science; Caleb Rutledge, MD; Redi Rahmani, MD; Jacob F. Baranoski, MD; Tyler S. Cole, MD; Ashutosh P. Jadhav, MD, Ph.D. Andrew F. Ducruet, MD; Joseph M. Zabramski, MD; and Felipe C. Albuquerque, MD

Researchers reported that there was no source of funding for this study.