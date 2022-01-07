The United States recorded five rabies deaths in 2021, the highest number in 10 years





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said five people in the United States died of rabies last year on Thursday. This is the highest number in the last decade. Three deaths, including a 7-year-old child, occurred over a five-week period starting in late September, with direct contact with bats. Deaths occurred in Idaho, Illinois, and Texas, and all three experienced symptoms 3-7 weeks after contact with bats. They died a few weeks after the onset of symptoms. According to the CDC report.. Rabies is usually caused by a virus that is transmitted by bites through the saliva of infected animals. Although one of the highest mortality rates of any illness, death is preventable. Vaccines given before symptoms appear are almost 100 percent effective. Still, rabies kills about 59,000 people worldwide each year. Most deaths occur in countries with inadequate public health resources. Rabies deaths are extremely rare in the United States. There were no cases or deaths reported in 2019 and 2020. The CDC said the increase in rabies cases may be due to a lack of awareness of the risks due to the stable number of rabies bats reported to the National Rabies Monitoring System since 2007. Stated.

According to the CDC, four out of five people who died in late 2021 were unvaccinated. Or because they weren’t aware of the risk of getting rabies from scratches or bats, the CDC said. Amber Kunkel, Epidemic Intelligence Officer at the CDC, said: When the virus reaches the brain, it can cause symptoms such as cramps, fear of water, and excessive salivation. Ultimately, the infection causes coma and death. When symptoms begin, rabies is almost always fatal. In one case, an Illinois man who had a roost of bats at home woke up in August to find a bat on his neck, according to a statement from the Illinois Public Health Department. The bats were captured and tested positive for rabies, but the man refused to get the vaccine because of long-standing fear of the vaccine. Approximately a month after contact with a ferocious bat, the man began to experience neck pain, headaches, difficulty controlling his arms, numbness in his fingers, and difficulty speaking before he died. In another case, a Texas kid picked up a bat with his bare hands and let it go. A third person died in New York after being bitten by a dog in the Philippines. After returning to the United States, he began to develop symptoms. The CDC said it could not identify why the man was not vaccinated.

According to the CDC, a fourth person in Minnesota, who died of rabies last year, was vaccinated, but weakened immunity did not respond. In the early 1900s, more than 100 people die of rabies each year in the United States. With improved pet vaccinations, animal management programs, and public health surveillance and the availability of rabies vaccines, the number has dropped to one or two per year since 1960. 2018, 3 people died of rabies, The second highest number in the last few years. In 2011, six people died of rabies. “The United States has come a long way in reducing the number of people infected with rabies each year,” Ryan Wallace, a CDC veterinarian and rabies expert, said in a statement. .. Contact with bats is a cool reminder that it poses a real health risk. “ In many countries, the greatest risk of rabies is due to stray dogs, unvaccinated dogs. However, in the United States, about 70% of rabies infections are due to exposure to bats. The CDC encourages people to avoid contact with bats. In the event of contact, you should consult your doctor or local public health authority to determine if you need a rabies vaccine. Bat bites and scratches are very small and may not be visible in some cases. If you are uncertain whether you have been in contact with a bat, such as a bat invading your house or leaving your child abandoned while you sleep, you may immediately contact your local health authority for guidance. It is essential. The CDC estimates that about 60,000 people are vaccinated against rabies each year.

