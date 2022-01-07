No Omicron Immunity Without Boosters, Research Results-Harvard Gazette





Additional “booster” doses of Moderna or Pfizer mRNA-based vaccines to provide immunity to the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to a study by researchers at the Ragon Institute of MGH. Is required. , MIT and Harvard.Results of this study reported in the journal cell, Traditional dosing regimens of the COVID-19 vaccine available in the United States have shown that no antibodies that can recognize and neutralize the Omicron variant are produced. In late November, South African health officials reported that previously unknown variants of SARS-CoV-2 were rapidly spreading nationwide. Named Omicron by the World Health Organization, this variant will soon prove to be much more contagious than the variant Delta, which previously caused the majority of COVID-19 infections. prize. “People desperately wanted to know if current vaccines prevent Omicron,” says Alejandro Barraz, senior author of Cell Paper. To find the answer, Baraz worked with a team that included the lead author of the cell paper, Wilfred F. Garcia Bertrand, a clinical pathology trainee at MGH, and a clinician scientist fellow at the Ragon Institute. The first step was to build a harmless version of Omicron known as the “pseudovirus”. It can be used in the laboratory to evaluate the efficacy of three COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States, including double-dose Pfizer and Modana. Injection and single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The pseudovirus created by Balazs and colleagues is Omicron with 34 mutations in the “peplomer” protein not found in the original strain of SARS-Cov-2, first detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019. Imitated the behavior of. These mutations may be part of the rapid spread of Omicron around the world. Next, Garcia-Beltran collaborated with MGH colleagues, including hematology oncology fellow Vivek Naranbhai, to sample blood from 239 individuals who were fully vaccinated with one of the three COVID-19 vaccines. I got. The survey included employees within the general Brigham healthcare system in Massachusetts and residents of Chelsea, Massachusetts, a community with a high COVID-19 infection rate. “It was important for us to represent diverse groups in our research,” says Garcia-Beltran. This group included 70 men and women who received a third booster of either the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine, as recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Blood samples were used to measure how effectively each vaccine induces the production of protective immunity in the form of antibodies against Omicron pseudovirus, delta virus and wild-type virus. The result was impressive. “Neutralization of the Omicron mutant pseudovirus was barely detected when using samples taken from people who had recently received two mRNA vaccines or one Johnson & Johnson vaccination,” Balazs said. I am. “However, individuals who received the mRNA vaccine three times showed very significant neutralization against the Omicron mutant.” While it is not yet clear why mRNA boosters dramatically improve immune defense against Omicron, Garcia-Beltran is that additional doses create antibodies that bind more strongly to peplomers and increase their effectiveness. Is called. In addition, booster immune doses may produce antibodies that target regions of the peplomer that are common to all forms of SARS-CoV-2. Both theories may be true, says Garcia-Bertrand. Balazs has a triple-dose mRNA vaccine regimen (ie, conventional double-dose and additional immunization of the Physer or Modena vaccine) with neutralizing antibodies against Omicron rather than neutralizing antibodies against COVID-19 wild-type strains or delta variants. The level of is a little low. .. However, the results of this study strongly support CDC’s advice that COVID-19 booster shots are appropriate for people 16 years and older and that mRNA vaccines are preferred. Balazs is a Principal Researcher at the Ragon Institute and an Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School. Garcia-Beltran recently set up its own laboratory at the Ragon Institute. This work was supported by the Peter and An Lambertus Family Foundation, the Massachusetts Consortium on Cause Preparation, the National Institutes of Health, and the German Center for Infectious Diseases Research.

