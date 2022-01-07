Health
Norton offers COVID boosters for people over 12 years old after federal approval
Norton Children Following Friday, we started offering COVID-19 vaccine boosters to the population over 12 years old. Federal government approval The beginning of the week.
According to Dr. Christina Bryant of Norton, Booster Shot can be given 5 months after the second dose of Pfizer.
Brian reported that 24 children were hospitalized in Norton with COVID-19, but not all children were hospitalized just because of the virus.
Eight of the 24 are infected with COVID-19, two are hospitalized for viral complications, and the rest are hospitalized for other problems, but are COVID positive.
“At least we haven’t seen an increase in the number of children hospitalized for COVID yet,” Bryant said. “Protecting children from infection is still very important because they know that children are at risk for multisystem inflammatory syndrome, even if the initial illness is mild. They are at risk of long COVID. I have.”
“If possible, this is a disease I want to prevent,” she added.
Parents can go to https://nortonchildrens.com/ Schedule a booster.
“As experts in pediatric infectious diseases, we are now excited to have the opportunity to provide boosters to our children. We know that immunity will weaken in the coming months,” Bryant said. Said. “Therefore, 5 months seems to be a good interval to get a boost at this point.”
State data Shows that all age groups 5-11, 12-15, 16-17 are less than 50% Vaccination against COVID-19.. Brian said boosters are important, but “I can’t forget” unvaccinated children and teens.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announces Its support For people aged 12-17 to get a booster on Wednesday.
“It is important to protect children and teens from the complications of COVID-19 infection and serious illness,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Warrensky. Said.. “This boosted dose provides optimized protection against COVID-19 and Omicron variants. I ensure that all parents keep their children up to date with the CDC COVID-19 vaccine recommendations. It is recommended.”
Contact health reporter Sarah Rudd ([email protected]). Follow her on Twitter @ladd_sarah.
