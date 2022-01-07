The UK’s first human case of H5N1 avian influenza detected in a man with a pet duck





A 79-year-old man named Alan Gosling, who had a pet duck at his home in Devon, England, recently became the first British resident to catch the H5N1 strain of bird flu. Devon Live reported .. After a flock of more than 100 ducks lived outside Buckfastleigh’s Gosling grounds and fed the animals for some time, Gosling brought 20 ducks home to keep as pets. rice field. In December 2021, Gosling noticed that some of the outdoor herd ducks became ill. Later, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Areas (DEFRA) and the Department for Environment, Food and Veterinary Medicine (APHA) conducted bird tests and found positive cases of H5N1 avian influenza. The entire herd, including 20 ducks in Gothling, was culled shortly after Christmas. Guardian reported .. Gosling was subsequently tested for several strains of bird flu and returned positive for H5N1. He is currently isolated at home and feels “absolutely fine but very lonely.” Mid Devon Advertiser .. Related: 11 (sometimes) deadly illnesses that jumped over seeds “The last few weeks have been hell for the family,” Gosling’s daughter-in-law, Elesha Gosling, told Devon Live. “He saw all the ducks killed, and they were like his best friend.” The H5N1 strain of avian influenza mainly infects birds, but in rare cases it can infect humans and cause serious illness and death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .. Health agencies are carefully monitoring new human cases of H5N1. This is because the pathogen may have a “pandemic potential” if the virus mutates in such a way that it easily spreads among people. So far, no sustained community expansion of the strain has been detected. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported Thursday (January 6) that a person tested positive for the H5N1 strain of bird flu in southwest England, but at the time released his name. I didn’t. Guardian previously reported .. “Bird-to-human transmission of bird flu is extremely rare and previously occurred only a few times in the United Kingdom,” said a UKHSA statement. “This will obviously be big news, but the important thing is that human infections with H5N1 are very rare and most often result from direct long-term contact with poultry. I told the Guardian at the time at Mike Tildesley Warwick University, a professor of infectious disease modeling. “We have never seen evidence of persistent human-to-human transmission of H5N1, so we do not consider this a significant public health risk at this time.” “All contacts of individuals, including those who visit the facility, have been tracked and there is no evidence of spread of the infection to others. Individuals are now healthy and self-quarantined,” said Devon Live. I reported. For more information on the case DevonLive When Parents .. Originally published on Live Science.

